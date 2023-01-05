Film wins release window and unpublished image

The release window for Netflix’s Nimona movie has been revealed, killing some of the anxiety of fans of the work of ND Stevenson.

For an article from USA Todaythe streaming service has confirmed that the animated film will be released sometime in 2023.

In addition, an official synopsis was also revealed: “In the techno-medieval animated adventure, a knight (voiced by Riz Ahmed) is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is a shape-shifting teenager (Chloë Grace Moretz). ).”

Playback/Netflix

the movie of Nimona came to be developed by disneybut ended up being canceled and saved by Netflix.

Chloë Grace Moretz must voice the title character, while the Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed will give voice to Ballister Boldheart.

In the plot, a knight is accused of a crime he did not commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimonaa shape-shifting teenager who may also be a monster he has sworn to kill.

Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has faced before, this is a story about the labels we attach to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.