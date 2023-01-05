Films and series nominated for the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards are available on Claro tv+

Disclosure

THE clear, the leader in pay TV in the country and the largest content hub in Latin America, has several films and series that were nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and 2023 Critics Choice Awards within Claro tv+. Among the highlights of this year is the first season of the House of the Dragon series, the second season of Euphoria and two of the biggest releases of the year, Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis.

Golden Globes 2023

The film Everything Everywhere At The Same Time was one of the most nominated and is running in the categories Best Comedy, Director and Actress with Michelle Yeoh, and Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Another impactful performance nominated is that of Emma Thompson in Good Luck, Big Leo also available on Claro tv+. Viola Davis was nominated for this year’s blockbuster film The Woman Kingwhich grossed over US＄100 million at the worldwide box office and is now available to watch whenever you want.

In the Series category, The House of the Dragon, also available on Claro tv+, was one of the nominees, leading actress Emma D’Arcy to the category of Best Drama Actress, playing the illustrious Rhaenyra Targaryen. Zendaya is close behind, with her massive success in euphoriaboth series in the HBO catalog within Claro tv+.

Finally, the multi-award winning The White Lotuswhich ended its second season last Sunday, scored nominations for Best Miniseries, in addition to nominations for the interpretations of Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza and F. Murray Abraham.

Critics Choice Awards 2023

Claro tv+ customers can follow the performance of the nominated actors and actresses, such as Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Zendaya (Euphoria), Matt Smith and Milly Alcock (A Casa do Dragão) and the iconic Jennifer Coolidge from The White Lotus – a series that, including, it already has two complete seasons to be marathoned. Nominated performances by Julia Roberts, Shea Whigham and Betty Gilpin (Gaslit), Michelle Pfeiffer (The First Lady), and Juno Temple (The Offer) round out the list.

In the Best Comedy category, barry stands out with the highly recommended third season, with Bill Hader as the protagonist and Henry Winkler as a supporting actor. In the Best Miniseries category, three productions are available on Claro tv+: Gaslit and The Girl from Plainville on the Lionsgate+ catalogue, and The Offer on Paramount+. Furthermore, Ray Donovan: The Movie and Three monthsboth nominated in the Best Television Film category, are also in the Paramount+ catalogue.

Available throughout Brazil from R＄59.90 per month, Claro tv+ is a service that combines TV and streaming in a single application and can also be combined with your operator’s mobile and broadband plan. The app is available for download for Android and iOS smartphones; on Smart TVs Samsung, LG and with Android system; in addition to being able to check out the best content on the web through the TV itself and also through the Link website.

Claro tv+ customers with Alexa integrated into the TV equipment can access the content using the voice command just saying “Alexa, open Paramount+”, being automatically directed to the streaming, without having to type – the feature is available exclusively for Box customers Claro tv+ and 4K Claro tv+.