Find out which series led streaming in Brazil in 2022

The streaming service is growing more and more around the world and now, many broadcasters and pay channels are creating their own platforms. With the examples of Netflix, Prime Video, HBO MAX, Star+ and even national ones like GloboPlay.

Now with the ease of being able to watch whatever they want and whenever they want, the Brazilian population watched various contents in 2022. Find out which series were at the top of the streaming catalogues:

1 – Stranger Things 4 (Netflix)

Official Poster (Photo: Reproduction/Netflix)

The Netflix original phenomenon launched in 2016, grabbed all the spotlight for itself in 2022. A 4th season of the science fiction series is among the biggest productions ever seen and most expensive on the platform. The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, knew how to gather the principles that need to be preserved in real life such as friendship, loyalty, courage, empathy and resilience in the series that also presents a universe with monsters, action and super powers.

2 – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Official Poster (Photo: Reproduction/HBO MAX)

Starring Zendaya, winner of two Emmys, Euphoria is far from just a production just for teens. The plot delves into serious issues such as abusive relationships, eating disorders, emotional dependence, transphobia and also focuses on the chemical dependency of the main character. The indicative rating is for people over 18 and is not recommended for sensitive people.

3 – The Walking Dead (Star+)

Official Poster (Photo: Reproduction/Star+)

The phenomenon that started zombie fans and opened doors for other productions of the genre, remains alive after years of release. This drama depicts life in post-apocalyptic America. And it accompanies a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, who travels in search of a new safe house, far from the zombies.

4 – Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Official Poster (Photo: Reproduction/Netflix)

One of the most famous series for escaping the conventional and presenting classic aesthetics, Peaky Blinders follows the story of the Shelby family after the First World War. The leader of the gang, Tommy, who calls himself the Peaky Blinders, controls the city of Birmingham, England.

5 – The Boys (Prime Video)

Official Poster (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Original)

The production tells about a series of events that happened in 2006 and 2008 in a fictional universe where superheroes exist, however, most of them had their moral values ​​corrupted by the fame they gained. As a result, they behave irresponsibly.