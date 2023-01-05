Find out why turning off your cell phone at night is beneficial for you

Being the most used means of communication in the world, the cell it is with people in every moment of life, whether in the bathroom, at work, at home or at bedtime.

Many people even have the habit of sleeping with their cell phone close by and on, sometimes because they forget it, and other times to use it in an emergency or to stay alert in case something happens to family, friends, etc.

However, getting into the habit of keeping the cell phone on overnight can do a lot of harm to you, causing your device to malfunction, crash or perform slowly. And this may be related to the amount of time your cell phone is on.

When the equipment is turned on for a long time, it can leave much more cache accumulated, generating operating problems in the system, excessive consumption of memory and hardware problems.

Therefore, turning off the cell phone during the time you are not using it can be a very effective way to improve the performance of your device, since, in this way, it can rest in a certain way.

When it is turned off, your device closes applications, restarts functions, releases cache and does not maintain drums working so hard. Therefore, it costs much less to turn off the cell phone every day than to constantly take it to a technician.

Something you need to keep in mind is that restarting your phone doesn’t have half the benefits of turning it off. When you turn it off, it closes all its functions, but when you restart, it closes half, but still, it continues with some functions being performed.

So, in order not to disturb your routine and still keep your device in top condition, turning it off every night after using it is what can help make the device last much longer with you.