Flamengo fans plan ‘tweet’ against hiring goalkeeper

Agustín Rossi is the desire of Flamengo’s board to defend the goal of the red-black team in the coming seasons. Photo: (Manuel Cortina/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Opposing the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, a political group from Flamengo organized a ‘tweet’ so that the football board of the Gávea club reverses the negotiation that is being made with the Boca Juniors athlete and seeks a new defender for the goal of the rubro-negro in the coming seasons.

The Flamengo da Gente group made a publication on its official profile in which it asked the club’s fans to unite so that the player, who was accused by an ex-girlfriend of having assaulted and threatened her in 2016, when he was still playing for Defense and Justice. The collective’s request is that, at seven o’clock this Thursday night, the hashtags #RossiNo and #FutebolSemAgressores are used massively on social media.

Flamengo’s board hopes to close the deal this week, so that Rossi can join the pre-season for the Ninho do Urubu club alongside Gerson, another announced reinforcement, and participate in the preparation for the Club World Cup, to be played in Morocco.

Read the Flamengo da Gente note in full

“Once again, Flamengo associates its name with the possible hiring of a player with a history of violence against women. This time, the Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Rossi.

Rossi was accused of assaulting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, which even caused his withdrawal from the MLS team Minnesota United in 2019.

With this negotiation, Flamengo’s board reiterates that possible criminal conduct by athletes is not an obstacle to their hiring, even if this goes against the minimum of ethics, or violates basic rules of compliance. By the way, compliance should be an important tool in a club that intends to be professional, including to attract sponsorships that do not depend on obscure political articulations.

But what to expect from a board that has no ethical limits on using the club for personal political purposes? From a board that endorses the xenophobia of its director of social responsibility? By the way, what does the director of social responsibility have to say about this type of hiring?

It is urgent for Flamengo to assume the leading role in promoting a responsible culture in relation to the violence that affects the vast majority of its nation, such as machismo, racism, homophobia and xenophobia. This is the FdG fight!

Rossi may be the second athlete with a history of violence to be hired by this board within six months. And we can’t forget the recent attempt to hire a coach convicted of rape.

These attitudes jeopardize the club’s recent professionalization movement, and the current squad has been proving in the last 4 years that it is not necessary to give up the best conduct practices to be champion.

It never hurts to remember that the trajectory of goalkeeper Bruno at Flamengo went through the negligence of the board in relation to episodes prior to the femicide for which he was convicted and which already indicated the misogynistic behavior of the athlete. The tragic end we all remember.

Is Flamengo willing to take this risk more? We are not!

Gender violence must be fought in an exemplary manner and it is Flamengo’s duty to establish this cultural standard for everyone who represents our mantle, including contractual provisions.

The FdG rejects and condemns the hiring of goalkeeper Augustin Rossi and reinforces its commitment to defending a Flamengo that respects and protects the plurality of our fans”.