Flamengo travels to Rossi and negotiates the sale of Hugo

Flamengo is close to completing the “chairs dance” between the goalkeepers for the 2023 season. With Hugo Souza being able to be negotiated, the directors of Rubro-Negro travel this Friday to try to materialize the second name for the goalposts: Agustín Rossi.

After Diego Alves, who left the club at the end of his contract in December, Fla can negotiate Hugo Souza . The goalkeeper received a proposal from Vissel Kobe (JAP) and the sale is seen with good eyes.

The departure of the two consolidates a new phase of goalkeepers for Fla. Last season, both were substitutes for Santos, who arrived with absolute titleholder status.

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel travel to Argentina on Friday in an attempt to convince Boca Juniors to release Rossi immediately.

Rossi has a contract with Boca until June and can already sign a pre-contract with another club. Between player and Fla there is already an understanding and the bond will be signed on this trip, regardless of the decision on when the release will be.

Rossi can reinforce Flamengo only in the second half if the president of the Xeneizes, Juan Román Riquelme, does not accept the proposal for him to leave now.

Fla is willing to wait for Rossi, since Santos will continue as a starter next season.

old dream

Rossi was already Flamengo’s desire even before the club had Santos. At 27, the player has been monitored.

Revealed by Chacarita Juniors, Rossi took off at Defensa y Justicia. Before that, he spent at Estudiantes de La Plata.

Rossi arrived at Boca in 2017 for around R$3.3 million. After being loaned to Lanús, the goalkeeper returned to Boca in 2020.

With good performances and fame as a penalty taker, Rossi won over the Xeneize crowd. Boca tried to stay, but there’s no way to reach the requested values.