Football on open TV: what each channel already has to broadcast in 2023 – 05/01/2023

2023 will be another year of many football options on open TV. Among the main novelties are the return of Libertadores to Globo, the transmission of the Copa Sudamericana by SBT, and Cariocão on Band. Some tournaments remain on the original channels, while others, such as the FIFA Club World Cup, are still awaiting an official definition.

In this text, you can check the current situation of each open broadcaster in relation to the main football championships in the Brazilian market in 2023. And also the competitions that are still without an officially guaranteed channel.

Globe

After spending two years reducing the portfolio of sports competitions and losing tournaments such as Libertadores, Paulistão and Cariocão, Globo resumed investments for 2023. The broadcaster won the Conmebol bid and will have Libertadores back on schedule after three years.

On Globo, there is still no official confirmation, but Libertadores can only be broadcast regionally in the preliminary stages. The first games already confirmed are the duels between Atlético-MG and Carabobo, which in any case can be watched nationally through the internet, on Globoplay and on ge.

From the group stage onwards, it follows the same model that was already used on open TV since 2019, on Globo itself and, later, on SBT, with two games per round and division of squares in group games and one match per round with national broadcast in the knockout stage. The single final will be broadcast by the broadcaster.

In addition to Libertadores, Globo guaranteed the renewal of the Copa do Brasil. The Brasileirão continues on the broadcaster at least until the end of the 2024 season. Among the main state teams in the country, Mineiro, Gaúcho and Pernambucano are confirmed. The Nations League is also part of the broadcaster’s portfolio, but so far it has only been broadcasted through sportv on pay TV.

Women’s football will also be an attraction on Globo in 2023. The broadcaster bought the rights to the Brasileirão Feminino, which should only be shown in the decisive stages, and also has a contract with the Supercopa Feminina. The main event of the modality in the season will be the World Cup, held between July and August in Australia and New Zealand, also broadcast by Globo.

SBT

SBT lost Libertadores after airing three editions exclusively on open TV, in fact, three tournaments marked by 100% Brazilian finals. But in the same bidding process in which it was defeated by Globo in Conmebol’s main competition, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster won the dispute for the rights to broadcast the Copa Sudamericana until 2026.

Sula was out of open TV a few years ago. Transmitted by channels such as Globo, Record and Band over the years, from 2019 the competition was exclusive to paid media. First was DAZN, which even conceded some matches in 2019 to RedeTV!. Then came Conmebol TV, which did not give up exclusivity even in the final that had São Paulo last year. On SBT, Sul-Americana will broadcast one game per round, in addition to the live final.

SBT also continues with the European Champions League, the Europa League, and the Conference League final. In August, the channel still has another edition of the UEFA Super Cup. Silvio Santos’ broadcaster also owns the Copa do Nordeste, which is broadcast regionally by the affiliates.

record

Record will once again broadcast Paulistão exclusively on open TV in the 2023 season. The channel will show one game per round, including the knockout rounds and the two finals. The list of games to be broadcast has already been defined by the FPF (Federação Paulista de Futebol).

Edir Macedo’s broadcaster has not yet officially announced which states will host the Paulista Championship games. Last year, Record divided the country between matches from Paulistão and Cariocão, but this season it lost the rights to the state of Rio de Janeiro.

In Ceará, TV Cidade, affiliated with Record, bought the rights to Campeonato Cearense, which until last year was a product of TV Jangadeiro, from SBT. Another state broadcast by an affiliate of Edir Macedo’s network is Sergipano, which will be shown once again on TV Atalaia.

Band

Band’s big news in the 2023 schedule is the transmission of Cariocão. The state of Rio de Janeiro, which was from Globo until 2020, had the final of that year shown by SBT, and passed by Record in 2021 and 2022, now it arrives on the Morumbi channel with a much larger package of games.

According to Ferj (Federação de Futebol do Estado do Rio de Janeiro), Band will have at least 25 games to broadcast at Cariocão 2023. There will be two games per round on average, with national broadcast, that is, without division of squares as Record did. The debut is scheduled for the next 12th, at 21:30 (Brasília time), with the anticipated match between Flamengo and Audax Rio. Band’s contract just doesn’t include the games of Botafogo and Vasco as home team. Check the list.

In addition, Band continues to broadcast the German Championship, in partnership with OneFootball. Regionally, the channel will once again have the Potiguar Championship.

TV Cultura

In 2023, TV Cultura maintains the agreement with SBT for the sublicensing of Europa League and Conference League final broadcasts. The São Paulo public broadcaster will also have São Paulo football matches in a contract with the FPF for the exhibition of Paulistão Série A2, Copa Paulista, and the semifinals and finals of Paulistão Feminino and Paulistão Sub-20 Men.

definitions are missing

THE FIFA Club World Cup, which is still the 2022 edition, but will be held in February this year, is still in dispute for the transmission rights. Globo owned the championship until the 2020 edition, but lost to Band the tournament that had Palmeiras in the final against Chelsea last year. Now it is LiveMode who will be responsible for the process of selling the competition. Globo, Band, Record and SBT were invited to participate in the competition.

THE Serie B of the Brasileirão had its contract with Grupo Globo terminated at the end of the 2022 season. from FC Diez Media, the agency responsible for marketing Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

not yet Brasileirão, Serie C there is still no official definition of broadcasting rights for 2023. The third division belonged to DAZN, which transferred open TV rights in recent years to Band, which aired regionally.

THE Brazilian Super Cup normally broadcast by Globo, but the agreement for the 2023 edition, which will have Palmeiras x Flamengo, has not yet been officially announced.

Outside open TV

With the exception of the German Championship, which is shown on Band, the main European national leagues and cups are not shown on open TV because they are exclusive to the Disney Group in Brazil, such as English, Spanish, Italian, French and Portuguese.

THE South American Recopawhich will feature Flamengo against Independiente del Valle, will also be exclusive to the ESPN and Star+ channels, since Conmebol did not include it in the open TV package during the Libertadores and Sul-Americana bidding.

Unless there is some change, the Serie D of the Brasileirão must remain exclusive to the InStat Sport paid service.