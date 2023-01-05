For humiliating Mbappé, Neymar and Brazil, the hard blow that humiliated Dibu Martínez

Dibu Martínez provokes at the World Cup awards

January 05, 2023 · 3:15 pm

The queue of almost 40 years is over. THE Argentina was world champion for the third time in history. commanded by Lionel Messiwho scored two goals in the grand final against Francethe albiceleste honored the memory of Diego Maradona and conquered the world Cup two years after the death of “Pibe”. The last achievement had been in 1986, in Mexico, when they surpassed the Germany. The last major title was the Copa America of 2021, which took the country out of a 28-year queue without achievements.

In addition to Messiwho also has a very large share in winning over the brothers is Emiliano Martinez. goalkeeper of aston villa and passing through Arsenal, “Dibu” became known for being an excellent penalty taker, and for destabilizing opposing penalty takers. During extra time, when the game was 3-3, the French had a very clear chance to score with kolo moani, face to face with the archer, but Martínez made the save with his left foot. On penalties, he saved a kick from commandsaw Bye-bye kick out and saw his teammates hit 100% of the shots.

More World Cup news:

For betraying Santos, the low blow that Pachuca gave Christian Cueva

The five-time champion’s response to criticism for not going to Pelé’s wake

Courtois was named the best goalkeeper in the world by the IFFHS

During the celebration of the third championship, on top of the bus that transported the Argentine delegation through the streets of Buenos Aires, “Dibu” carried a toy baby with Mbappe’s facewho was very “mocked” by the Argentines for having given interviews belittling South American football and praising the Europeans.

lost post

According to IFFHS, the best goalkeeper in the world is not the Argentine. The first place went to the Belgian Thibaut Courtoisof Real Madrid. With Martínez in second place, third place went to the Moroccan Yassine Bonoof Seville-ESPwhich had great prominence during the World Cup, finishing in 4th overall with the selection of Morocco.