For the second day in a row, voting to elect US House Speaker ends without a winner

Kevin McCarthy is tipped as the favorite to replace Nancy Pelosi, but has faced stalemate in the Republican Party

Republicans are deadlocked to elect House Speaker



For the second day in a row, the House of Representatives of U.S, in which Republicans won a majority after the November elections, remains without a president. After second round of voting, held this Wednesday, 4, no candidate managed to reach the 218 votes needed to take office. Tuesday’s result had already been considered unprecedented, as it was the first time in a hundred years that the Chamber did not choose its representative in the first ballot. Republican Kevin McCarthy is tipped as the favorite to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi, but has faced an impasse within the party itself, even after the former conservative president donald trump ask hard-line Republicans to vote for him. Ultraconservative congressmen criticize McCarthy for not having negotiated with them a reform of the debate rules or the names to lead the parliamentary committees in the new legislature. The Speaker of the House is the third highest ranking official in the United States, after the President, Joe Bidenand the Vice President, Kamala Harris, who also presides over the Senate. The last time such a stalemate had occurred was in 1923, exactly a century ago. On that occasion, the president of the Chamber was elected in the ninth ballot, while in 1869 this happened only after 60 attempts, in a process that lasted two months.