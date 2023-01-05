Former Corinthians defender announces retirement from football at age 30

Defender Yago, who played for Corinthians between 2015 and 2016, made his retirement from football official. The 30-year-old player, who was formed in the youth team of the alvinegro club, suffered in the final stretch of his career with pain in his right knee, which underwent surgery in 2019.

Yago’s last match as a professional athlete took place 15 months ago, during his short spell at Náutico. The defender spent the entire 2022 season without playing for any club officially.

Even before playing in Pernambuco football, Yago had a good spell at Goiás, in Série A 2019, interrupted by a meniscus injury, which took him off the field for 18 months. He still played on loan at Ponte Preta and Botafogo.

Yago arrived at Corinthians still in the Under-20 category and was promoted to the professional squad in 2013. In the following two years, he was loaned to Bragantino until he returned to Parque São Jorge in 2015, when he was part of the squad that became Brazilian six-time champion.

In all, for the Timão professional team, the defender played 60 matches with two goals scored. One of them in a classic against São Paulo, in the first phase of Paulistão in 2016.

See more at: Yago and Former Corinthians players.