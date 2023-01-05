Former member of the British royal guard posts video mocking the monarchy and denounces cocaine use by soldiers

A 23-year-old young man published a video on Tik Tok to show the ‘reality’ of the service and stated in interviews that guards used drugs to deal with the boredom of performing ceremonial tasks

Jimmie was kicked out of the Army without honors after failing a drug test



Earlier this year, a Tik Tok video of a former soldier in the British Royal Guard went viral for showing the reality of the job. Scotsman Jimmie Straughan worked as one of the guards protecting the outside of the Buckingham Palace and other royal institutions. He was dismissed from the British Army in April 2022 for failing a drug test. After his discharge, he posted a video of himself standing guard, swinging his rifle and complaining about his job. “I am currently outside Windsor Castle. Should take care of the royal family. But I’m looking at two ducks. I care? No,” he declared. In the video, he shows the Queen Elizabeth II walking with their corgis. The post came after his discharge from the military and the recording was done in March 2020. “I never had any problems recording anything but I know it was totally against the rules. Just having your phone with you on duty is against the rules,” he told The Telegraph newspaper. The 23-year-old still defined the work as “useless” and the Queen is said to have been irritated by his behavior in the guard, making a complaint. With that, he was scolded. But Jimmie said no if he doesn’t regret the video and told MailOnline it was just a little fun to ease the boredom. He also claimed that cocaine use was ‘out of control’ in the Domestic Division, due to the boredom soldiers felt performing ceremonial tasks. “Getting kicked out was the best thing that ever happened to me. When you join the Army, you’re sold the dream of traveling the world and going to exciting places, but when we were on ceremonial duties, it was just hell. I hated when we had to stand in front of gaping tourists. I remember thinking to myself – am I a real soldier or just a nutcracker?” he declared. He further claimed that soldiers were treated like ‘shit’ by their superiors and by members of the royal family. Since leaving the Royal Guard he has traveled around Australia and Southeast Asia.