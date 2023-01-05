French city changes name to raise awareness of gender equality

A French mayor has announced that his city’s name will be used in the feminine for one year in order to raise awareness of gender equality.

In a video published this week on Twitter, the socialist mayor of Pantin, Bertran Kern, said that “Pantin will be called Pantine for one year”. In French, the letter and the end of a word usually indicate the feminine gender.

The purpose of the change is to raise awareness of “equality between men and women” and to combat “violence against women”, explained the mayor of the city, located on the outskirts of Paris.

With this decision, Kern wants to make “a warning about this equality between men and women, which is still not perfect, although there have been improvements in recent years”.

Women continue to earn less than men and their presence in the public space “is not always well accepted by men”, he recalled.

The measure is symbolic, as the city hall has informed that it will not change the traffic signs on the outskirts of the city, nor in official announcements.

Girls celebrate Bastille Day in Pantin: gender equality is on the town hall’s agenda Image: Playback/Facebook

The city’s name remained “Pantin” on social media on Wednesday, although a background was added that read “Pantine: Committed to Equality.”

Pantin, France: city will be called Pantine provisionally Image: Playback/Facebook

The announcement triggered a wave of jokes on social media. France ranks 16th globally in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2022.