From Saudi Arabia, the great news that Cristiano Ronaldo gives to the Brazilian National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised by closing with Al-Nassr

January 04, 2023 · 3:15 pm

Everyone was surprised when Cristiano Ronaldo announced his transfer to Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. Seven times the best player in the world and top scorer in the history of UEFA Champions Leaguea competition he won five times during his career, much was expected that he would be able to return to the Sporting Lisbonwhere he began his victorious career, or to return to Real Madridwhere he obtained frightening numbers, becoming the greatest scorer in the history of the Spanish club.

Upon his arrival, CR7 commented on his departure in Manchester United, his time in European football and why he wanted to leave for Al-Nassr. “I feel very proud of this decision in my life, in my career. My work in Europe is finished” – said Robozão, who was champion everywhere he went, including the Portuguese selectionwhere he won the euro cup in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Anderson Talisca celebrating a goal with the Bahia shirt

The Portuguese star said that he even had proposals from Brazil, without mentioning the team. However, Cristiano preferred to play in Saudi Arabia, where he will have Anderson Talisca as a companion. Revealed by Bahia, the player has already defended the Brazilian Team and came to negotiate with the Flamengo last year. In the first training sessions, he has stood out and attracted Ronaldo’s attention.

the dream come true

In a social media post, Talisca revealed that, in March 2021, a friend dreamed that the Brazilian would play with Cristiano. The striker who was revealed by “Esquadrão de Aço” responded by saying that it was his dream to play with the Lusitanian, and that he believed that one day it would be possible. The dream finally became reality.