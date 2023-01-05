Funeral home owners convicted of stealing and selling body parts in the US – News

The owners of the Sunset Mesa funeral home, in Montrose, Colorado, were convicted on Tuesday (3) of operating an illegal sale of body parts.

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and her mother, Shirley Koch, 69, to 15 years. According to US authorities, the duo stole and traded hundreds of legs, arms, heads and even entire bodies from 2010 to 2018.

“The defendants’ conduct was horrific and morbid and motivated by greed. They took advantage of the fact that the numerous victims were vulnerable due to the recent loss of a loved one,” US Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement.





In some cases, family members were sought by Hess and Koch to authorize the removal of some part of the body, such as tissues and tumors, for use in research and studies. Even in these cases, they withdrew more than had been allowed.

“We hope that these prison sentences will bring some peace to the families of the victims as they move through the grieving process,” the prosecutor said.

Even the bodies and body parts of people who died of infectious diseases such as hepatitis and HIV were traded with a supposed guarantee that the remains were disease-free.





Investigations showed that stolen body parts were sent to buyers by mail and even on commercial flights across the United States.

A report by the American channel Dever7 revealed, in 2019, that the two women charged US$500, around R$2,725, for a head and US$1,200, around R$6,500, for a trunk, and that the scheme reached 40 thousand dollars a month, more than R$ 200 thousand.