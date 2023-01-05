Funeral home owners convicted of stealing and selling body parts

posted on 01/05/2023 12:59



(credit: Reproduction/Facebook/Body Broker Crimes)

The two owners of Sunset Mesa Funeral Home, in Montrose, Colorado, were convicted this Tuesday (3/1), of theft and sale of body parts.

According to local authorities, Megan Hess, 46, and mother Shirley Koch, 69, stole and sold hundreds of legs, arms, heads and even entire bodies from 2010 to 2018. They faced 20 and 15 years in prison, respectively.

“The defendants’ conduct was horrific and morbid and motivated by greed. They took advantage of the fact that the numerous victims were vulnerable due to the recent loss of a loved one,” US Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement.





The duo went so far as to look for relatives of some of the corpses asking permission to remove parts of the body, such as tissues and tumors, for use in research and studies. However, they ended up withdrawing more than had been authorized.

“We hope that these prison sentences will bring some peace to the families of the victims as they move through the grieving process,” the prosecutor said.

According to investigations, the stolen parts of the dead were sent to buyers by mail and on commercial flights across the United States.

They even sold the bodies and body parts of people who died from infectious diseases such as hepatitis and HIV, ensuring that the remains were disease-free.

The North American Channel Duty7 revealed in a 2019 report that the duo charged US$500, around R$2,725, for a head and US$1,200, around R$6,500, for a trunk, and that the scheme reached 40,000 dollars a month, more than BRL 200 thousand.

