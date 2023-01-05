Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman should not return to DC films, says website

According to Variety, the DC reboot being masterminded by James Gunn and Peter Safran does not include the Wonder Woman in Gal Gadot.

“As 2023 begins, DC bosses Gunn and Safran continue to sift through the rubble and will soon reveal their three-year interconnected vision for the cinematic universe, which will not include Henry Cavill’s Superman or Gal’s Wonder Woman. Gadot,” the website stated.

Recently, it was revealed that Patty Jenkins had abandoned’Wonder Woman 3‘ and the project was cancelled.

Days later, the director gave her version of the film’s cancellation and completely denied that she had abandoned production after creative differences with Warner Bros. Pictures.

“I never let go of the project. I was open to considering anything required of me. I understood that there was nothing I could do to move forward at this point. DC is obviously deep in the changes they need to make, so I understand those decisions are difficult right now.”he wrote jenkins in a letter posted on Twitter.

Jenkins even praised Gal GadotAmazon’s already iconic interpreter: “She is the embodiment of Wonder Woman, and an even better person than the world can imagine. I loved it and was so honored to be the person to make these last two Wonder Woman movies. She is an incredible character.”.

As fans already know, jenkins directed and co-wrote the previous two films, starring Gadot and released in 2017 and 2020.

According to sources, the star was on course for a $20 million payday for ‘Wonder Woman 3‘, while Jenkins reportedly received $12 million.

