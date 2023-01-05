Giannis Antetokounmpo sets record, Bucks strike back at Wizards

O Milwaukee Bucks received the washington wizards this Tuesday (3), and won by 123 to 113 in a historic match for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The star, after all, broke the record for points in a game of his career. That’s because he scored 55 points, in addition to ten rebounds and seven assists.
With the great performance in the Bucks’ victory over the Wizards, Giannis Antetokounmpo surpassed the 52 points he scored in 2019 against the Philadelphia 76ers. A fact that contributed to the high score of the ace were the free throws. The 28-year-old then converted 15 of 16 attempts. It is worth remembering that the item is seen as its weak point.
In addition to the personal best, the Milwaukee star also reached an important milestone. In NBA history, therefore, he equaled Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone. The clash against Washington, after all, was his third straight game scoring at least 40 points and ten rebounds.
Antetokounmpo was dominant. However, the Bucks had good participation from men in the paint. So, brook lopez and Bobby Portis were other highlights of the home team. Both, by the way, scored a double-double. The pivot ended the night with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while the pivot had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
On the other hand, the Wizards had more players above double digits in scoring. There were six in all, but it didn’t come out with the victory. The main scorer of the team was Kristaps Porzingis with 22 points. Kyle Kuzma also did well with 20 points.
The team from the American capital also experienced problems throughout the confrontation. The Wizards’ main star, Bradley Beal, returned from injury after three games. However, the point guard felt pain in his thigh again and left the game with just 13 minutes played.
This was the second match between the teams in three days. On Sunday, the Wizards won. Again in front of their fans, the Bucks then recovered. Now, it has 24 wins in 37 games. As a result, they passed the Cleveland Cavaliers and are in third place in the Eastern Conference.
The Wizards, meanwhile, had a great five-game winning streak ended. Thus, it reached the 22nd defeat in the current season. That’s 17 wins. Finally, this campaign places him in tenth place in the East.
(17-22) Washington Wizards 113 x 123 Milwaukee Bucks (24-13)
Highlights
washington
Kristaps Porzingis: 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists
Kyle Kuzma: 20 points and four rebounds
Deni Avdija: 12 points, four rebounds and three assists
Rui Hachimura: 12 points and three rebounds
Corey Kispert: 12 points
Daniel Gafford: 11 points and 12 rebounds
milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 55 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and 15/16 in free throws
Brook Lopez: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 10/13 shooting from the field
Bobby Portis: 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists
Pat Connaughton: 11 points, 3/9 of the perimeter
(26-12) Boston Celtics 117 x 150 Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21)
Highlights
Boston
Jaylen Brown: 29 points, 11/18 shooting from the field
Jayson Tatum: 27 points and six rebounds
Malcolm Brogdon: 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists
Payton Pritchard: 17 points, 3/4 of the perimeter
oklahoma
Josh Giddey: 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, 3/5 from the perimeter
Lu Dort: 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and 3/6 from the perimeter
Tre Mann: 21 points, six rebounds, three assists 5/8 from the perimeter
Isaiah Joe: 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, 3/7 from the perimeter
Jalen Williams: 21 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals
Aaron Wiggins: 17 points, six rebounds and three assists
Kenrich Williams: ten points, five rebounds and three assists
(20-16) Sacramento Kings 117 x 115 Utah Jazz (19-21)
Highlights
sacrament
De’Aaron Fox: 37 points, three rebounds, six assists, 15/22 shooting from the field
Domantas Sabonis: 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists
Harrison Barnes: 19 points, eight rebounds and 3/7 from the perimeter
Keegan Murray: 16 points, five rebounds and 3/7 from the perimeter
Kevin Huerter: 16 points and four rebounds
Utah
Lauri Markkanen: 28 points, eight rebounds and 15/15 free throws
Jordan Clarkson: 24 points, three rebounds and 5/10 from the perimeter
Mike Conley: 18 points, seven assists and three steals
Malik Beasley: 16 points, six rebounds and 3/9 of the perimeter
Jarred Vanderbilt: 14 points and nine rebounds
