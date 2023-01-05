Glass Onion: Mona Lisa isn’t the only famous painting that appears in the film; check out all the artwork in the Netflix hit – Movie News

In addition to Leonardo Da Vinci’s iconic creation, the sequel to Between Knives and Secrets features paintings by Picasso, Matisse and Basquiat.

One of the qualities of director and screenwriter Rian Johnson is being able to gather a cast that is more than star in his films. It was like that with Adrien Brody, Rachel Weisz and Mark Ruffalo in Hustlers; with Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Last Jedi; and Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Christopher Plummer in Knives Out.

In Glass Onion, the long-awaited sequel to the latter, it was no different. Starring Daniel Craig, the Netflix feature film features other big names like Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson. But it also stands out for the careful work of production design, art direction, costumes and makeup.

In the plot, detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) ends up in Greece, on the luxurious island of billionaire Miles Bron (Norton), who invited his select group of friends for a busy weekend. What appears to be a detective game like the board, orchestrated by Miles, becomes a dangerous race for survival when a murder actually happens.

If you’ve already watched Glass Onion, was probably shocked by the size of Miles’ mansion and its extravagant and sophisticated decor. The place looks more like a museum than a residence, crammed with paintings, sculptures and even historic ruins.



Netflix “Crucifixion” by Francis Bacon (left) and “Absinthe” by Edgar Degas (right).



James Carson, who worked as the film’s concept artist, was responsible for organizing Miles’ collection. On the one hand, curation represents excess, wealth and accumulation; on the other hand, it reproduces the appreciation of various galleries for the artistic expression of the 20th and 21st centuries.

To do this, Carson retrieved canvases by Piet Mondrian (composition in oval1914), Francis Bacon (Crucifixion1933), Pablo Picasso (Cat Catching a Bird1939), Mark Rothko (number 2071961), Alexander Calder (Stable Project1969), David Hockney (Nichols Canyon1980) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (In this case1983).



Netflix From left to right: Hockney, Rothko, Basquiat and Calder.





Netflix Two paintings by Matisse: “The Joy of Living” (left) and “Icarus” (right).



In the other rooms, including the bathrooms, there are famous paintings like The Joy of Living (1906) and Icarus (1944), both by the Frenchman Henri Matisse. However, there is one highly disruptive item in the living room, which stands in stark contrast to Miles’ contemporary taste. Its about Mona Lisathe most famous work of art in the world.

Created by the Italian Leonardo Da Vinci around 1519, during the so-called Renaissance, the piece fulfills a role beyond the decorative one. As the film’s mystery unfolds, the Mona Lisa silently watches the group of friends from behind her glass enclosure.



Netflix “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo Da Vinci.



While it looks a little odd in that environment, the painting is key to Johnson’s critique of billionaires and their obsession with legacy. Throughout the story, Miles mentions that he wants to be remembered as the Mona Lisa. However, unlike Da Vinci – who became eternal due to his multiple talents –, Miles seeks glory through his material possessions, not his contributions.

Glass Onion is available in the Netflix catalog, as well as Between Knives and Secrets. The cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Dave Bautista.