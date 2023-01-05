Golden Globes: Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis Confirm Attendance at the Ceremony

Per

Party scheduled for the 10th is back to being in person. (Photo: reproduction)

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and actresses Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis are a few more stars who will attend the Golden Globe party, on the 10th, on their face-to-face return, after the scandal that occurred in 2021.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced in a statement the first round of presenters who will be part of the 80th edition of these awards, which are trying to regain the prestige lost after the controversy over corruption and lack of diversity in their last edition.

The list of 11 personalities announced on Tuesday is completed by Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash and Tracy Morgan.

Previously, the specialized magazine Variety announced that, among the artists who would be present at the gala after their nominations, was Steven Spielberg along with part of his team that worked with him on The Fabelmans, such as actress Michelle Williams and screenwriter Tony Kushner.

Austin Butler, star of Elvis; Kevin Costner, from the series Yellowstone; directors such as Rian Johnson (Glass Onion), Guillermo del Toro, who has three nominations for Pinocchio, and James Cameron, making his return as director with Avatar: The Way of Water, will also be in attendance.

The confirmation of personalities is a relief for the organizers of the Golden Globes at this time when they try to regain their prestige.

Is that the association was peppered by an investigation by the newspaper Los Angeles Times that denounced practices of corruption and influence peddling on the part of its members and also denounced that there was not a single black person in a total of 87 associates.

This caused an industry backlash, which turned its back on the last awards show, which was not televised. The Golden Globe Awards gala will be held on January 10 at the Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills (California), and will once again be broadcast on NBC.

