Goodbye tongs and suffering. It’s time to take on the natural and rebellious eyebrows – NiT

Great news for those who don’t like to trim or style their hair. However, not all women will applaud this trend.

Women who hate waxing have no trouble identifying the most terrifying trend of 2022. Nostalgia wanted to impose the return of ultra-thin eyebrows and panic ensued. Fortunately, the nightmare was nothing more than a passing fascination that quickly faded without a trace. This year — much to the delight of tweezers haters — the beauty world seems to be leaning towards a more natural look.

In 2023, eyebrows want to be thicker and disheveled. The so-called fluffy brows follow the trend of lighter make-up or hairstyles that rely on natural textures. So, if you don’t have the patience to draw the contours of your eyebrows to the millimeter or like to trim and pluck your hair frequently, you can assume the long and voluminous strands.

To avoid artificiality, the first step is to let the hair grow until they reach some length. You don’t need to replicate Cara Delevingne’s iconic look, which generates some controversy due to the thickness and dark tone of the hair. Still, she can put the tweezers in the drawer for a few months.

Instead, you can think of names like Florence Pugh from “Don’t Worry Darling” or Madelaine Petsch from “Riverdale”. Despite not being so messy, Lily Collins, the protagonist of the series “Emily in Paris” has also been one of the main apologists for keeping thick eyebrows, which have become her trademark.

“I considered that my eyebrows were too big in relation to my face and I thought ‘okay, I want to change that, and I started plucking them. I thought I was doing a great job,” said Collins, in an interview with “InStyle” magazine. However, my mother encouraged her to keep them thicker: “It’s important to show a personality that defines who we are. Being different is beautiful.”

Patterns relating to the shape, length and density of eyebrows change at a frantic pace. More than thickness, the new trend bets on a rebellious and somewhat wild appearance. For a more harmonious end result, you can remove one or two more curved strands, but the goal is to keep the shape as natural as possible.

Carefree style doesn’t mean less care, as it is important to keep the hair slightly parted. If you can’t keep them that way, you can always draw them. Instead of using a thick pencil, choose to use pen eyeliners — especially if you have thinner eyebrows — that recreate each hairline.

Fenty Beauty’s Brow MVP, available for €20.99 at Sephora, is a favorite among influencers who have already adopted fluffy brows. The same type of proposal can be used to fill in any gaps, as long as it matches the hair color. Alternatively, dermopigmentation can also be a good ally to enhance volume.

However, the most important thing is to always comb the strands upwards, with the help of a fixing gel, to achieve a less artificial look. At Sephora, you can find Benefit Cosmetics’ 24-HR Brow Setter for €29.99. If you use a colorless mascara you will also get a more natural finish — this is always the watchword.

If you need inspiration, click through the gallery to see how a number of women — famous and anonymous — have embraced the tousled brow trend.

