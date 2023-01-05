Government paid tickets for José Aldo to visit Bolsonaro in Brasilia

× Jair Bolsonaro (center) and José Aldo (right). Photo: José Aldo via Instagram

José Aldo, the mixed martial arts fighter who is hosting President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida after his departure from government, already had tickets paid by the federal government to go to Brasilia. On at least two occasions, emergency tickets were purchased on behalf of the fighter, on the stretch from Rio de Janeiro to Brasília.

Data from the Transparency Portal show two “service trips”. In the first, José Aldo visited the special secretary for sport, Marcello Reis Magalhães, for a day in August 2020. The trip was marked as “urgent” because it was “requested after the deadline, due to the confirmation of the agenda only on this date.”

In January 2021, another trip – this time, to meet the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. The trip, completed in less than a day, cost more than R$2,000.

There are still, in the Transparency Portal, daily rates paid for their displacement. When visiting the special sports secretary, R$ 431 was paid for 1.5 nights. For the visit to the president, half a day was paid, or R$ 207.

In the name of José Aldo, there was also a record of an “urgent” trip of R$ 3,800 that had not been made: in December 2021, he was invited by Marcello Magalhães to welcome the athletes of the Brazilian School Games. The trip, however, ended up not being made.

