Gustavo Scarpa debuts in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest; SEE everything he did on the field

Former Palmeiras midfielder made his first official appearance with Nottingham Forest’s shirt in the Premier League

After leaving the palm trees at the end of last season, Gustavo Scarpa made his first appearance in an official match for the Nottingham Forest this Wednesday (4).

The team’s new number 31 entered the second stage of the 1-0 victory over southampton and on Premier League played for 19 minutes, contributing 11 touches on the ball.

Altogether, they were 7 pass attempts, with 5 on target, 1 foul and 1 blocked shot by Brazilian defender Lyanco.

A curiosity is that all the midfielder’s pass attempts in Forest’s attacking field were correct, with the 2 errors being in the defensive midfield region.

On his social networks, the Brazilian celebrated his official debut for the team. “At least fifteen years DREAMING of this moment!!! God is too good. Debuting in the Premier League with a win,” he wrote.

