Gwyneth Paltrow says she ‘would do anything’ for her ex, singer Chris Martin: ‘I love him’ – Monet

Eight years after divorcing Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow maintains a strong friendship with the lead singer of Coldplay – and guarantees that she “would do anything” for him.

The 49-year-old actress reflected on her relationship with the 45-year-old musician in an interview with the American television network CBS. At a point in the chat, journalist Tracy Smith recalled that the star of ‘Shakespeare In Love’ and her ex-husband classified their separation in 2014 as a “conscious uncoupling” (“conscious uncoupling” in English), and pointed out that they seemed having really succeeded in this friendly process. “I think so. I think we did it,” Gwyneth agreed.

“He is completely my family, and I love him,” the American continued to talk about the British singer. “And he would do anything for me. We would do anything for our children.”

Gwyneth, who shares Apple (18) and Moses (16) with Chris, added: “We were really committed to wanting our kids to come out of the divorce as unscathed as possible.”

After the divorce, the actress started a relationship with TV producer Brad Falchuk, with whom she has been married since 2018. Chris Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson, the star of the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ franchise, since 2017.

In conversation with Tracy Smith, Gwyneth also reflected on Apple going to college. “I know it sounds crazy, but it feels like something almost as profound as giving birth,” she vented.

