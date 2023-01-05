‘Halloween Tales’ Director Reveals Sequel Is In “Active Development”

Through the @BeyondFest Twitter, the director Michael Dougherty confirmed that the sequel to the classic cult ‘Halloween Tales’ is in “active development”.

The good news was shared during the eponymous festival, but further details were not revealed. However, it is worth remembering that the fact that a continuation is being outlined does not mean that the project has gained the green light, since the Legendary Pictures need to give the go-ahead for the feature film.

We can finally share the news! @Mike_Dougherty announced tonight that he’s in “active development” with @Legendary on the sequel to TRICK ‘R TREAT and that everyone wants it to happen. Get ready for more from Sam. #trickrtreat @trickrtreat @am_cinematheque pic.twitter.com/9BNEC13ZTg —BeyondFest (@BeyondFest) October 2, 2022

The film, released in 2007, did not have a considerable number of audiences and migrated directly to VOD – but that hasn’t stopped him from gaining critical acclaim and a growing fan following.

In the work, interconnected horror stories show that some traditions should not be forgotten. This is the case for residents of a small town, who face ghosts and demons on Halloween. Horror tales reveal the consequences of not taking certain legends seriously, such as Jack with the lantern.

The extensive cast brought names like dylan baker, Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Quinn Lord, Leslie Bibb, Lauren Lee Smith and many others.