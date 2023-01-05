Harry claims he was assaulted by Prince William four years ago: ‘Grabbed me and threw me to the ground’

King Charles III’s second son released a memoir called ‘Spare’; revelation was made as his father prepares for the coronation

Harry accuses William of assaulting him in 2019



The plot of the British royal family gained another chapter on Wednesday, 4. In the book released by prince harrysecond son of King Charles IIIthe heir says he was attacked by his brother william, the Prince of Welsh. “He grabbed me by the collar of my shirt, ripped the collar off and threw me to the ground. I fell into the dog’s bowl, which broke on my back, with pieces cutting me.” “The Guardian”, citing the book. The episode took place in 2019, and the story of the incident appears in Harry’s new memoir, “Spare”, which will go on sale later this month, amid conflicts in the British royal family. In the book, according to the newspaper, Harry says that after the incident he asked his older brother to leave and William seemed “repentant and apologized”. The outlet continues the conversation between the two princes mentioned in the book: “William came back and said, ‘You don’t have to tell Meg.’ In response, Harry said, ‘Do you want to tell me you attacked me?’ The brother, first in line to the crown, reportedly retorted, saying, ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’ Harold is apparently a nickname for Harry.

The latest revelation of the brothers’ tumultuous relationship comes as their father, King Charles III, prepares for his May coronation following the September death of their mother, the Queen. Elizabeth II, aged 96. Harry and Meghan, 41, revealed their experiences in the British royal family in a Netflix documentary series about the reasons for their surprising departure for North America in 2020. In the series, the couple attributes much of their unhappiness to racist news of the media and the harassment of the sensationalist press. Moving to Meghan’s home state of California has made them unpopular in the UK, where they are often portrayed in the press as selfish. In excerpts from an interview with ITV in the UK and CBS in the US, aired this week ahead of the book’s release, Harry said he wants “a family, not an institution”. “I would like to have my father back. I wish I had my brother back,” said Harry.