Harry Potter Reboot With New Cast, Says Rumor

Apparently, the Harry Potter franchise may be rebooting soon, according to rumors. According to Valliant Renegade and WDW Pro, Warner Bros. Discovery seriously thinks about making new films in the saga, bringing other actors to the roles of the iconic characters in the plot. While that’s not yet certain, this alleged reboot would start with a new adaptation of the first Harry Potter book.

According to the CBR website, Warner CEO David Zaslav also plans to adapt “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” as a sequel to “Deathly Hallows”.

“We haven’t made a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. DC and Harry Potter films provided a large portion of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures over the past 25 years“, would have said Zaslav.

Zaslav would also have stated that he is willing to collaborate with JK Rowling, despite recent controversies and accusations of transphobia against the author. However, many actors in the franchise, including protagonists Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, no longer wanted to be associated with Rowling after the transphobic statements made by her. Furthermore, developer Avalanche Studio denied that Rowling was involved in the creative process of the game “Hogwarts Legacy”, which will be released this year.

Aside from this alleged Harry Potter reboot, it’s unclear what the future of the franchise will be going forward. At the moment, Warner is not developing any sequel to the Fantastic Beasts saga, which initially would have five films. Even so, it is believed that a new feature will be produced soon, especially after the box office success of “The Secrets of Dumbledore”.

