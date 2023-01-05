Harry says in biography that his brother, William, attacked him and knocked him to the ground | News

Yet another stormy chapter in the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry! the king’s youngest Charles III with Lady Di (1961-1997), who launches next week the memoir Sparesaid in another leaked excerpt that one of the fights with his brother, William, became physical.

According to Harry, in an excerpt released by The Guardianthe Duke of Sussex said that in 2019, after William called Meghan Markle, Harry’s wife, “difficult, rude and abrasive”, tempers flared and they began to argue.

William then allegedly grabbed him by the collar, tearing the collar of his shirt and knocked him to the kitchen floor during the fight in London. By falling into a pot of dog food, Harry would have injured his back.

Harry also said that, on several occasions, he tried to vent to his brother and receive support from him amid the criticism that the couple, especially Meghan, received from the press, but that William “acts like an heir” and cannot understand him.

The youngest still accuses his brother of inciting him to retaliate for the physical attack, bringing up the fights they had when they were younger, but Harry says he refused to hit his brother. Meghan noticed the scratches and bruises on Harry’s back and when her husband told her what had happened, she was “neither surprised nor angry”.