Harry says Kate and William encouraged him to wear Nazi clothing

In the autobiography “Spare”, Prince Harry said that his brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton collaborated so that he wore the Nazi outfit in 2005. As reported by sources in an interview with Page Six, the prince says, in excerpts from the book, that the couple even laughed at the fantasy.

The Sun ran a front-page photo of Harry, aged 20, dressed as a Nazi soldier with a swastika on his arm. William was also invited to the “Native and Colonial” themed costume party, but opted for a lion outfit.

In an excerpt from the book “Spare”, obtained by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex informs that he had two options for the party: a pilot outfit and a Nazi soldier.

“I phoned William and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform they said,” Harry wrote. In another excerpt, he added that the couple laughed at the prince’s choice.

For his part, royal historian Robert Lacey reinforces Harry’s claim, claiming that the costume scandal revolved only around him, and not the now Prince of Wales, who helped his brother choose the uniform.

“Harry chose his outfit in conjunction with his older brother – the future King William V, then 22, who laughed all the way back to Highgrove (Charles’ country home) with the younger brother he was supposed to be. the mentor – and then onwards to the party together”, scored in the book “Battle of Brothers”, in 2020.

“Spare” premieres on January 10th. With the release of the book, it is expected that other issues involving the royal family will come to light.