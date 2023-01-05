He’s crazy! Tom Cruise stands with moving plane on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

THE tom cruise strikes again! This time in one of his most insane attempts, standing on top of a plane moving through the air. Everything was duly recorded, and it certainly drove many producers and insurance agencies crazy, since the guy was not only on top of the aircraft, but also doesn’t seem to have adequate safety material.

The feat served as a presentation video for ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ when the film was screened at CinemaCon earlier this year. Tom Cruise introduced the feature to the public by making this video in question, which you can see below:

‼️MISSION IMPOSSIBLE DEAD RECKONING CINEMACON FOOTAGE‼️ pic.twitter.com/kaHV1unlAE — sea (@icemavs) September 4, 2022

Apparently, the material comes from behind the scenes of ‘Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1‘, seventh film in the franchise. Now it remains to be seen what can be even more mind-blowing than this sequence, which the star must save for the film itself.

Remembering that the eighth chapter hits theaters in June 28, 2024. The seventh, titled ‘Mission Impossible – Reckoning: Part 1’is scheduled to be released in July 14, 2023.

Check out the teaser:

Take the time to watch:

The cast of the new film also features the return of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell are part of the new additions, alongside Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Charles Parnell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Mark Gatiss (‘Sherlock’), Nick Offerman (‘Parks and Recreation’) and Janet McTeer (‘Ozark’) and Cary Elwes (‘Stranger Things’).

the veteran actor Henry Czerny was also confirmed in the feature film and will reprise his role as Kittridge, 25 years after the last appearance in the franchise.

No details about the narrative were revealed.