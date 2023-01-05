Historic chaos in the US House after Republican failure to elect president

9 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Kevin McCarthy Is Pivot of Crisis Among Republicans in the US House of Representatives

A political crisis in the United States unprecedented in more than a century is preventing the House of Representatives from choosing the presidency of the House, amid a deep division within the Republican Party, which controls the majority.

After two tense legislative sessions, on Tuesday and Wednesday (03/01 and 04/01), Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California failed to obtain necessary votes in six rounds of voting in his bid to win the House presidency.

On Wednesday night, after a recess to try to resolve the impasse, the Chamber voted to postpone the vote again, this time for this Thursday (05/01) at noon. The same thing had already happened on Tuesday.

The Republican Party and the US are plunged into chaos and political uncertainty. The new Congress was elected in November last year and marks the resumption, by Joe Biden’s opposition party, of the majority in the House of Representatives.

However, Republican candidate Kevin McCarthy faced a rebellion within his own party. This is the first time in a century that a candidate for the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies has not obtained the necessary votes to be elected to the position.

McCarthy remains the candidate for now, although it is unclear how he will convince the 20 Republican rebels who voted against him to support him.

“We’ll stick with it until we win,” McCarthy told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s third ballot, refusing to give up.

Despite the support of former President Donald Trump himself, who asked his fellow lawmakers to vote for the Californian deputy, McCarthy lost in all rounds.

Rebel Republicans have refused to nominate another candidate to run for Speaker of the House in McCarthy’s place.

McCarthy can only lose four votes in the House, as he needs the support of 218 of the 222 Republicans in the House. All 212 Democrats voted for their party leader in the House, Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

He faces opposition from far-right Republicans, who oppose his presidency for ideological and personal reasons, and have spent weeks negotiating concessions, including changes to the procedure for removing the speaker of the House.

The rebel group is led by Republican Andy Biggs (Arizona), who has come forward as an alternative, and Matt Gaetz (Florida), who has spent much of his last term under threat of a federal investigation. Republican Rep. Bob Good said members of his party who opposed McCarthy “will never back down.”

“The sooner McCarthy gives up, the better it will be for the country,” he said.

Summing up the frustration with McCarthy, popular right-wing Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson said: “McCarthy is not particularly conservative. He is ideologically agnostic. His real constituency is the Washington lobbying community. This is infuriating to anyone of conviction. sincere politics”.

Check below what can happen now with the political crisis:

Kevin McCarthy’s strategy seems to be one of trying to wear down his rivals. His supporters will continue to name him until the opposition gets tired of voting against him.

If McCarthy is able to forge some kind of deal, he will have to offer his opponents more power and influence.

But any concessions will eventually weaken his power, making it more likely that he will be ousted from the presidency later in the year, when the toughest discussions take place — over the budget and raising the debt ceiling.

McCarthy can also wait for Democrats to tire of the race and stop showing up for the polls, narrowing the margin needed for him to win a majority. So far, however, Democrats seem to be enjoying the sight of Republican chaos.

Some Republicans — like Colorado’s Ken Buck — are hinting that McCarthy should step down in favor of an alternative candidate, such as his running mate, Steve Scalise, of Louisiana.

2. Kevin McCarthy Quits

After two days of defeats, it is possible that McCarthy will quit. The withdrawal may come from the very Republicans who support McCarthy.

“We’re starting to have some open conflict on the floor and behind closed doors,” said Buck, who voted for McCarthy in all six rounds. “We have to choose a president and move forward.”

Scalise is perhaps the most acceptable choice for both hardline conservatives and the rest of the House Republicans. He is considered a staunch conservative and has literally bled for the party, having been seriously injured in the shooting of Republican lawmakers during baseball practice in 2017. The biggest obstacle right now is that he doesn’t seem to want the job.

Other possibilities include Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, head of the Republican Study Committee. But neither seems to be able to unify the party. Florida’s Byron Donalds was nominated by rebel Republicans three times on Wednesday, but the rookie congressman has not been taken seriously by most.

3. Both sides choose another name

Democrats and Republicans in the Ohio State House of Representatives joined on Tuesday to reject a more conservative speaker of the House and elect a moderate candidate. Could this also happen in the US House of Representatives?

This type of speculation has begun to emerge in recent days, in the face of the political stalemate.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A group of Republicans, including Matt Gaetz (right), discuss in the House of Republicans

Don Bacon, a Republican from central Nebraska, has previously expressed a willingness to work with Democrats to find a consensus nominee if McCarthy fails to get elected.

Fred Upton, a former Republican congressman from moderate Michigan, has put himself forward as a coalition pick (there is no requirement that the president have to be a current member of Congress). And Democrats have been signaling advantages to help resolve the crisis — like rule changes that would allow them to introduce bills or more power on committees.

All of that would require a sizable number of Democrats to agree to the plan, which in today’s sharply polarized environment seems extremely unlikely. And any Republican who works with the Democrats will instantly be considered persona non grata among most conservatives.