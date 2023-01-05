Historic chaos in the US House after Republican failure to elect president

Kevin McCarthy

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Kevin McCarthy Is Pivot of Crisis Among Republicans in the US House of Representatives

A political crisis in the United States unprecedented in more than a century is preventing the House of Representatives from choosing the presidency of the House, amid a deep division within the Republican Party, which controls the majority.

After two tense legislative sessions, on Tuesday and Wednesday (03/01 and 04/01), Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California failed to obtain necessary votes in six rounds of voting in his bid to win the House presidency.

On Wednesday night, after a recess to try to resolve the impasse, the Chamber voted to postpone the vote again, this time for this Thursday (05/01) at noon. The same thing had already happened on Tuesday.

The Republican Party and the US are plunged into chaos and political uncertainty. The new Congress was elected in November last year and marks the resumption, by Joe Biden’s opposition party, of the majority in the House of Representatives.

