How Cristiano Ronaldo will live next to his partner in a country that prohibits unmarried people from living together

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented as a new player for Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, the club for which he signed a contract for the next three seasons, which should guarantee almost 200 million euros (about R$ 1.09 billion) per year between wages and advertising agreements.

The player and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, however, must face difficulties, at least on paper, in order to live in the Arab country. Legally, and for religious reasons, Saudi Arabia prevents people who do not have a formal marriage from living in the same residence, as is the case with the Portuguese and the model, who do not have a marriage record.

According to two lawyers specializing in Islamic law, however, the rules are not applied very strictly. In conversation with the EFE agency, the couple will not have difficulties to live in the same house.

— Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have started to “turn a blind eye” and not prosecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime – pointed out a lawyer, whose name was not revealed.

The other expert heard by the agency adds that since Mohammed bin Salman was named crown prince five years ago, there has been “progress in the field of women’s human rights, although the country is still far behind the West”.

— The Saudi authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [no caso de pessoas que vêm de fora do país]but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage – he says.

In addition, according to the report, the couple would be trying to provide an authorization in the form of a visa so that the couple can live together in the country, even if the duration of the document has to be extended over the months.