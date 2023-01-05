How Cristiano Ronaldo will live next to his partner in Saudi Arabia, which prohibits unmarried people from living together

Legally, and for religious reasons, the Middle Eastern country prohibits people without formal marriage from living in the same house. The couple has no marriage record

247 – Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented as a new player for Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, the club for which he signed a contract for the next three seasons. He will receive almost 200 million euros (about R$ 1.09 billion) a year between salaries and advertising deals. The information was published this Wednesday (4) by the newspaper O Globo.

The player and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, may have difficulty living in the Arab country. Legally, and for religious reasons, Arabia prohibits people without formal marriage from living in the same residence. The couple has no marriage record. The country is in the Middle East, a region with parts of Africa and Asia.

According to two lawyers specializing in Islamic law, the couple will have no difficulty living in the same house. The analysts spoke with the EFE agency. “Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have started to ‘turn a blind eye’ and not prosecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime,” he said.

The other expert said that since the appointment of Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince five years ago, there had been “progress in the field of women’s human rights, although the country still lags far behind the West”. “The Saudi authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [no caso de pessoas que vêm de fora do país]but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage”.

