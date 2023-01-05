How I Met Your Father: Actor Talks If Ted Returns in Season 2

How I Met Your Father managed, after years, to give a kind of continuation to the universe of How I Met Your Mother. And since then, many fans have been waiting for the original characters to return.

Now, in a recent interview, star Josh Radnor discussed whether he would return as Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Father.

the spinoff of How I Met Your Mother will return on Hulu with the second season on January 24 – in Brazil, the premiere takes place on the same day by Star Plus.

The comedy’s first season ended with a surprise appearance by Cobie Smulders. The actress reprized her role as Robin Scherbatsky, sharing a moment with the spinoff’s lead, Hilary Duff. And yet, offering fans of the original something more tangible than racy references and cameos from minor supporting characters.

But this comeback has also left fans wondering if other main characters in How I Met Your Mother could appear in the future.

In an interview with Newsweek, while discussing his role in the upcoming season of huntersRadnor talked about whether he would be open to making a cameo in How I Met Your Father.

The actor reveals that he has been exchanging emails with Duff about the possibility, adding that the two talked about being protagonists of similar series.

“Had a great email exchange with Hilary Duff. We kind of discussed being the ‘me’ on How I Met Your dot dot dot. [Hilary] publicly said he would love to have me, so I wouldn’t turn down an invitation.”

So, for now, it looks like Ted isn’t coming back. But if he is invited, it will certainly happen.

Does the spin off need more cameos?

When considering how to establish a spin-off, there are two opposing directions that How I Met Your Father could take. In one instance, set by Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff Angel, the two shows were quite connected in the beginning. And therefore they had frequent crossings.

The characters on both shows, to some extent, still felt like they were a part of each other’s lives. But towards the end of its run, Angel established its identity and any crossover became that much more significant when it occurred. In other words, Angel enlisted the help of the original series early on, but ended up forging a path of its own.

To give another example the comedy could follow, the largely overlooked Friends spin-off Joey did not feature appearances by Joey’s former best friends. Undoubtedly, it would have benefited if it had, something that How I Met Your Father is keeping in mind. While it could be seen less as a spinoff, and more of a reboot, the Hulu comedy seems aware of the benefit of bringing Robin in and referencing past events in a variety of ways.

But this too can come with its own risk. The reboot has to succeed or fail based on what it offers, without the reminders of the hit series that started it all. It’s tempting to trust these connections.

But bringing in original characters could steal the spotlight from Sophie (Duff) and the rest of the ensemble, robbing them of the chance to establish their grooves and be evaluated on their own.

