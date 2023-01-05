How to block screenshot on WhatsApp | Social networks

WhatsApp started to block prints of photos and videos sent in temporary mode. Blocking was launched on the messenger app for Android and iPhone (iOS) in December 2022 and does not need to be activated manually, working as standard in all conversations. The function was added with the aim of increasing the security of shared data and the privacy of users. When trying to capture or record the screen, a message is displayed stating the impossibility. Check below how the block print feature works in WhatsApp.
Screenshots of single view media are now blocked on WhatsApp — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
How does WhatsApp screenshot blocking work?
Step 1. Open a conversation and tap the “+” icon to send media. Then, choose “Photos and Videos”;
You need to send a photo normally on WhatsApp to block the print — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Select the desired image from the gallery. After uploading, tap the number “1” located in the caption box to enable temporary upload — a notification will appear over the photo. Then, tap the little arrow to send;
Learn how to activate photo in temporary mode on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. When opening the temporary image and trying to print or record the screen, the user will be faced with a warning that prevents capture.
Block print on WhatsApp: blocking is done automatically — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
