how to order the device in 2023?

The new generation of mobile internet arrived in Brazilian capitals last year, but despite many advantages, some people may face inconvenience after its installation. The problem is that 5G interferes with the signal from old satellite dishes, still used by many people.

It turns out that the satellite TV signal operates in a range very close to that in which 5G works, and therefore there may be interference in the transmission. In addition to “drizzle” in the image, the user may experience connection problems.

The good news for low-income families who cannot afford to replace equipment is that the government is distributing the Digital antenna in a way free. For this, you need to meet certain requirements.

Rules for receiving the Digital Antenna Kit

The exchange is only necessary in homes that use the conventional dish. Devices in the “herringbone” format and the internal antenna can be kept without prejudice.

Delivery and installation of the Digital Antenna Kit is free only for families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), a federal government system that identifies vulnerable families. In addition, the applicant must live in a Brazilian capital or in a municipality with more than 500,000 inhabitants.

The distribution of digital antennas is coordinated by Siga Antenado (Band Management Entity – EAF), in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

How to apply

To receive the kit at home, the family must schedule a visit by calling 0800-729-2404 or the Siga Antenado website. See the step-by-step instructions for ordering on the website: