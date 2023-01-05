How to Update XBOX Controller Through Console or Windows

Central Xbox has partners, who help keep our channel running. If you purchase a product or service from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Keep your control up to date!

It’s no secret that the controls of the XBOX are the best on the market. In addition to its incredible design, to make it even better, the Microsoft team incorporated the ability to be updated in a very easy way. Updates can improve the usability of the controller to work better with games and the console itself.

Many of you don’t know, or don’t know the different ways to update the controller, and this is pretty easy. You can do as much for XBOX as Windows 10/11, and if you think your controller doesn’t need to be updated, you’re wrong.

Update Direct Controller on XBOX

To start here we have two options; connect controller via cable (micro-usb or usb-c depending on controller)or do the wireless process.

Connect the cable using the dedicated input on the top of the controller.

If your controller is part of newer models it can be done wirelessly (wireless)*

Press the HOME (XBOX) button on the controller.

Go to Profile tab > Settings > Devices and Connections > Accessories.

Now just select the control you want to update.

If there is an update available, you will see the “Update” button enabled.

*Xbox controller manufactured after 2015 can be upgraded wirelessly. To find out if your controller fits, check if it has the circular 3.5mm input at the bottom of the controller as shown in the image below.

Update Xbox Controller on Windows (10/11)

Yes, the XBOX controller can be used on Windows 10/11 to play PC games, and to update directly from your Desktop or Notebook just follow the steps:

open the Microsoft Store, download and install the application Xbox accessories .

download and install the application . Open the app, connect your Xbox One Controller or Xbox Series controller to your Windows 10 PC via USB and turn it on.*

To manually check for updates, open Settings > Device & Accessories > Choose your controller and select Update.

If there is an update available, you will see the “Update” button enabled.

The app will start installing the update, so sit back and wait for it to finish.

*It is worth remembering that the Xbox Accessories app he can work with Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S compatible controllers, even though they are not owned by Microsoft.

This is undoubtedly a great resource presented to Microsoft to help all of us to always have the most up-to-date controls possible, allowing your control to have better compatibility with your devices and games, in addition to improving its features and functions.

Remembering that this option to update the Xbox controller on the PC only works from Windows 10.

