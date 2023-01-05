How to use ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence that could become the “new Google”

In the world of artificial intelligence, there is a new player on the scene. Powered by OpenAI, ChatGPT is a large language model that has been trained on a diverse dataset, providing a wide range of insights.

What sets ChatGPT apart from other chatbots is its ability to understand and generate human-like text. Using a combination of machine learning algorithms and a large human conversation dataset, ChatGPT is able to understand the context and intent of the user’s message and generate a relevant response.

In addition to its language processing abilities, ChatGPT is also capable of analyzing and synthesizing information, making it a useful tool for research and data analysis. Its speed and efficiency allow it to process and analyze large amounts of data quickly, making it a valuable asset for companies and organizations.

If you don’t believe this is possible, re-read the previous three paragraphs: they were written by ChatGPT itself. It was enough to give the command “Write an article about ChatGPT”, in Portuguese, and it generated what you just read.

ChatGPT uses the same principle as DALL-E 2, another artificial intelligence (AI) from the company, which generates and modifies images from texts. Through a process called machine learning (“machine learning”), these AIs receive a huge amount of data and, based on it, learn to recognize patterns and replicate them.

For example: from reading fortune cookie phrases so much, ChatGPT knows that they follow some clichés. So when we ask him to write a sentence that could be found on a cookie, he responds with: “Success is within your reach, all it takes is determination and belief in yourself.”

The possibilities are not limited to generic sentences and paragraphs about the AI ​​itself. In late 2022, a professor at Furman University, in the United States, discovered that one of his students had used ChatGPT to write a philosophy dissertation.

As homework, the class was to write a 500-word essay about philosopher David Hume and the horror paradox, which examines how people can enjoy something they fear. Among the works delivered, one of them had some characteristics that caught the attention of Darren Hick, the professor of the subject.

“It’s a clean style; yet recognizable. I would say it was written like a very smart junior high school student would,” affirms Hick. “Some strange specific words were used; they weren’t wrong, they were just peculiar. If you were teaching someone to write an essay, this is how you would tell them to write before they discover their own style.”

Eventually, the teacher questioned the student – ​​who admitted to cheating and failed the subject. Hick fears that as ChatGPT continues to learn, the jobs it generates will become increasingly difficult to identify.

“This is machine learning software: in a month it will be smarter; in a year it will be smarter,” he says. “I feel the mix between the horror and what it will mean for my work – but I also find it endlessly fascinating.”

A new Google?

Writing a monograph for you is just one of the possible functions of ChatGPT. AI is also capable of do something that one of the biggest technology giants, Google, cannot: explain something to you.

If you type “Who discovered Brazil?” in the Google search engine, it will show you the answer “Pedro Álvares Cabral” at the top of the page. However, if you write “how does quantum physics work?” instead, it will direct you to another site where you can learn about quantum physics.

ChatGPT will explain in 931 words what quantum physics is. You can even change parts of your question and ask for the explanation to be more in-depth or simpler.

That alone was enough to make the giant Google worried. While it provides you with a list of links, ChatGPT gives you the answer right away. In simple and clear sentences, he can explain any concept in a way that people can easily understand.

Google, however, is not left behind in the battle of artificial intelligence. She has spent several years working on chatbots, and has already built one that could rival OpenAI’s software. O LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), Google’s chat bot, is not yet available for public use. But it was already the subject of controversy when a Google engineer claimed that the AI ​​had acquired consciousness. Although it is not true, it is proof that technology is improving.

How to use?

All you have to do is go to the ChatGPT website. After creating an account, you can already place your own orders for the AI. Just type in what you want her to write or explain.

ChatGPT has some obstacles, mainly in the ethical part. How AI is fed with texts from all corners of the internet, it can receive prejudiced content, and end up reproducing stereotypes and harmful speeches.

Also, the chat can occasionally generate incorrect information. OpenAI even warns on the software’s homepage that it has limited knowledge of events that took place after 2021. When asked “how many world cups has Argentina won?”, he still replies that there are two.

Of course, as with any new technology, there are concerns about the potential negative impact of AI. It is important to remember that ChatGPT is simply a tool, and like any tool, it is only as good as the person using it.

That last paragraph was also written by ChatGPT, by the way.

