How Ukraine turned the tide of the war: The offensive that retook Kharkiv from Russia

THE ukraine war entered 2023 with a new frontline map and the Russia on the defensive after successive Kiev victories, both on the battlefield and in the aerial counterattacks that have inflicted losses on the troops of Vladimir Putin. The change in the course of the war was only possible thanks to an effective military counter-offensive strategy jointly planned by Ukrainians, Americans and Europeans.

This reconstruction of the counteroffensives of Kharkiv and khersonwhich put Putin on the defensive, is based on interviews with more than 35 people, including Ukrainian commanders, Kiev officials and soldiers in combat, as well as senior military and political officials from the United States and Europe.

Divided into three chaptersthis series tells how Ukraine surprised Putin and put Russia on the defensive. In this Thursday’s chapter, the 5th, the report will show how the resumption of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, took place. On Friday, the 6th, it’s time for an X-ray on the resumption of Kherson, in the south.

In the previous chapter, we showed how the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received the green light from President Volodmir Zelensky to carry out the ambitious plan to retake Kharkiv from the Russians.

On September 6, shortly after 3:30 am, Oleh’s company, a 21-year-old Ukrainian company commander, of approximately 100 soldiers from the 25th Airborne Assault Brigade, began to advance in small columns of three infantry vehicles. For hours before the move began, Ukrainian artillerymen were hitting Russian positions with American-made M270 multiple rocket launch systems.

Command posts. Ammunition depots. Fuel storage facilities. The fire was relentless. Across the front, Ukrainian military officials later said, Russian soldiers or their separatist supporters were struggling to take orders or coordinate with nearby forces as rockets fell. Some soldiers began to retreat.

“We broke through the front line, and the enemy started to panic,” said Oleh, speaking on condition that he be referred to only by his first name because his relatives live in Russian-occupied territory. “They were in a panic because we attacked all positions in the front line at the same time – the front line itself was huge, and there were advances everywhere.”

Ukrainian tank on the road to Izium during the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Photograph: Wojciech Grzedzinski/The Washington Post

By the end of that first day, Oleh’s company had advanced some 18 kilometers facing little resistance, reaching the edge of Volokhiv Iar, a picturesque town in a ravine. Capturing this relevant intersection would allow Ukrainian forces to block two major roads en route to Izium and Balakliia.

According to the original battle plan, on Day 7 the company was to take a position on a hill north of Izium, approximately 40 miles from the starting point of the offensive. But the day before, Oleh had been summoned to a meeting along with other company commanders. “Half of the units in Izium, perhaps the majority, are simply fleeing,” said his battalion commander. “So we are entering Izium.”

When Oleh’s company entered the center of Izium without suffering any casualties, the soldiers were stunned by what they found: tanks ordered to work, ready to be driven; abandoned artillery pieces ready to be fired; “full to the brim” fuel tanks; and tons of ammo and light weapons.

Russian soldiers had everything they needed to seriously defend themselves, Oleh thought, except the will to fight and apparently enough men. Even the elite units of the Russia ran out of the area, realizing that Moscow he had no supporting cavalry to command.

Continues after advertising

Kharkiv stampede rocks Moscow

the refusal of Putinfor months, in taking the political risk of announcing a conscription had had disastrous consequences.

With no other choice, he declared what he called a “partial mobilization”, to recruit up to 300,000 troops, his biggest and riskiest escalation since the start of the war. Hundreds of thousands of Russian men fled the country in a frenzy.

In a speech, Putin characterized the mobilization as a necessary step to repel Western nations dedicated to destroying Russia. He also hinted that he might use nuclear weapons.

“This is not a bluff,” he said. Putin accelerated his annexation plans, declaring the Ukrainian regions of donetsk, luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and kherson part of Russia despite not fully controlling them.

Continues after advertising

On October 8, Putin also designated General Sergei Surovikin as the first General Commander to lead the Russian war in the entire theater of operations.

Through his direct line to Surovikin, Putin began to receive more realistic information about the battlefield, according to two sources familiar with the matter, according to which Putin had been receiving overly optimistic reports from his senior military officials.

The danger of his disconnection from reality was unmistakable. Zelensky managed to retake Izium and speak in the center of the city.

After his company’s victory, Oleh’s soldiers spent about a week in Izium in mid-September, enjoying the thought that the end of the war was near. Then they headed southeast, crossing into the Donetsk region with orders to retake the city of Liman.

The company headed further south, taking up a position in the vicinity of Liman. The Russians in the city were almost completely surrounded, but, unlike their compatriots in Izium, they were fighting.

Continues after advertising

“There was so much enemy artillery fire — everything they had, all their artillery, their tanks, everything was being fired at us, over our heads,” Oleh said. The Russians’ only escape route from Liman was an almost completely uncovered road. Finally, one night the Ukrainian company heard the roar of the engines of a large column of vehicles and they covered the road with artillery fire.

Liman had also fallen./ TRANSLATION GUILHERME RUSSO

In the final chapter, on Friday the 6th, see how the Ukrainians took over cities in Kherson after undermining Russian infrastructure in southern Ukraine, just weeks before the arrival of winter in the region