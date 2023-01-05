Hugh Jackman begs Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for Oscar: ‘It would make my life unbearable’ | award

Hugh Jackman has decided to make a public appeal to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences so that Ryan Reynolds is not included in the list of nominees for the Oscar 2023.

The actor famous for the role of Wolverine manifested himself in a video shared on Twitter this Wednesday (4). “Hey everyone, it’s 2023 and I really wanted to send a positive message at the start of the year; but recent events have made that impossible. Don’t get me wrong; I love ‘Spirited: A Christmas Carol’. It’s a great movie, we had a great time, the whole family watched it,” he began the message, referencing the Reynolds-starring comedy that was released less than two months ago.

“I Love [os atores] will [Ferrell]I love Octavia [Spencer]; obviously I did ‘The Greatest Showman’ with Benj [Pasek] and justin [Paul], they are amazing and I love their music,” continued Jackman. “And ‘Good Afternoon’, the song – I laughed the whole time. It’s absolutely brilliant. However, I just heard that the Academy selected ‘Good Afternoon’ [entre os semifinalistas] in the Best Song category.”

2 of 4 Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in ‘Spirited: A Christmas Carol’ — Photo: publicity Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in ‘Spirited: A Christmas Carol’ — Photo: publicity

3 of 4 Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — Photo: reproduction Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — Photo: reproduction

“For Ryan Reynolds to get a Best Song nomination would make the next year of my life unbearable,” continued the Australian actor. “I got to spend a year with him filming ‘Wolverine’ and ‘Deadpool.’ Trust me. That would be impossible. It would be a problem. Just to recap: I love ‘Spirited’, I love Will, I love Octavia, I love the song… but please, please, from the bottom of my heart, please don’t name Ryan Reynolds that way, please.”

Of course, the video reached Deadpool’s own interpreter, who responded, in the same good-natured tone: “I disagree. I think the deepfakes who sang and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.”

Longtime friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman often joke that they are arch enemies on social media and in interviews. In 2021, for example, the Wolverine of theaters joked that actress Blake Lively is a “saint” for having married the Canadian star.

More recently, Jackman also promised to “punch a lot in the face” of his colleague in ‘Deadpool 3’, which is due for release in 2024. “Logan is frustrated with him [Deadpool] and wants to get as far away as possible or punch him in the face”, he commented on the plot of the new feature. “Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the face a lot”.