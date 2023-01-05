Hugh Jackman suffered from ‘anxiety’ while filming ‘The Son’

Hugh Jackman admitted he suffered from anxiety credit:Bang Showbiz

Hugh Jackman was “distraught” while filming ‘The Son’.

The 54-year-old actor, who stars alongside Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Sir Anthony Hopkins in the new dramatic film, has admitted to struggling during filming.

The Hollywood star – who plays a successful lawyer with a teenage son suffering from depression – explained: “I certainly realized how vulnerable I was.”

Hugh admitted that the film’s subject matter and returning to work after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns caused him “anxiety”.

The actor’s problems were compounded by the death of his father Christopher, who passed away in September 2021.

Explaining why he didn’t take any time off to mourn his father, Hugh told the BBC: “My dad never missed a day of work in his life. I imagined what my dad would say and he’d say, ‘Go to work .’”

In fact, Hugh spent sleepless nights during filming and continues to see a therapist.

The actor is now encouraging others to seek help if they are experiencing similar issues.

“There’s a little old school part of my brain [que pensa]: ‘Well, that’s up to you to decide.’ If you need to go to the doctor, for whatever reason, your foot, your mental health, you know, you take care of it. But I think it would certainly be a sign from an employer that we understand that taking care of the whole person, not just paying them, but looking after their well-being in every way, is very, very important.”