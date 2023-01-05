Human composting: How it works, why it grows and what is the chance of reaching Brazil

At a certain point in life, you have to choose what should be done with your body after death or the family is in charge of making that decision. In Brazil, burial and cremation are the most common solutions. Alternative methods of caring for human remains, however, are gradually becoming a reality in U.Ssuch as human compostwhich began to be used in 2021.

This is a more sustainable funeral. Also known as natural organic reduction, the practice consists of transforming human remains into soil rich in nutrients, through natural acceleration. Washington State was the first US state to legalize the practice in 2019, followed by Colorado and Oregon in 2021 and Vermont and California last year. This week, the State of New York entered this list.

Container used in a human remains composting study at Washington State University Photograph: CAHNRS COMMUNICATIONS

The method is simple. First, the body is placed in a stainless steel box with biodegradable materials inside, such as leaves, wood chips, straw and alfalfa. So, the body stays in this place, with air intake, and is subjected to high temperatures, above 50º C, allowing ideal humidity and oxygenation for microbes and bacteria to carry out the decomposition work more quickly. This process, which lasts about a month, results in the formation of nutrient-rich organic matter.

Afterwards, the material is left to dry for a few weeks before being delivered to the family. Thus, it can be used to plant trees and fertilizer in gardens and parks, for example. “We are happy to be leading this movement, to create a greener alternative for our bodies after we die,” he told the Estadão designer Katrina Spade, CEO and founder of Recompose, an American company that offers the service. For her, it is a way of “giving back to the planet”.

Since the beginning of Recompose activities, last year, at least 200 bodies have been composted. More than 1,200 people have already hired the service, so they can be composted when they leave. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Need to remove clothing and implants

For the natural organic reduction, there cannot be any element potentially harmful to nature: the body must be without clothes or accessories, and objects such as implants, pacemakers and prostheses must be removed. Furthermore, the body is not embalmed, as is usually the case, precisely in order to speed up the decomposition process.

“When we die, a series of biochemical processes occur in the body, involving bacteria. These bacteria that already exist in our body go to work, feeding on dead tissues. Composting accelerates this phenomenon”, explains Ivan Miziara, head of the Department of Legal Medicine, Bioethics, Occupational Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP).

“Scientifically, the practice translates like this: it is a method that takes advantage of the natural chemical and biological processes that take place in our body after death to generate something new, something that can be used”, adds the professor.

Although the body releases toxic substances due to putrefaction, such as cadaverine and putrescine, these gases do not harm plants and are dissolved during composting, as well as bones and teeth, which are also broken down in the process. Therefore, it is actually possible to use the soil generated by the procedure to feed plants, as it is a nutrient-rich material.

And composting promises to be an environmental advance in relation to other forms of body disposal. Cremation, for example, contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases.

The practice requires a lot of fuel and results in the emission of millions of tons of carbon dioxide per year. According to the Union of Private Cemeteries and Crematoriums of Brazil (Sincep), about 9% of the dead in Brazil are cremated.

Continues after advertising

On the other hand, traditional cemeteries and burials also pose a threat to nature and health, given that they can contaminate groundwater in regions where groundwater tables are not very deep.

Thus, diseases such as tetanus, tuberculosis and hepatitis A can be transmitted. Francisleile Nascimento, a geographer at the Federal University of Roraima, researches the environmental impact of urban and rural cemeteries. “We need to discuss more the socio-environmental issues that involve the relationship between cemeteries and the burial of corpses”, she says.

And this model arrives in Brazil?

There are still no prospects for human composting to be adopted in Brazil. “The pandemic has shown that Brazil is still lagging behind in promoting public policies that can improve urban cemeteries,” says Francisleile.

In Brazil, a bill was proposed in 2019 that authorized the adoption of the practice. However, it was withdrawn by the author, federal deputy Renata Abreu (Pode-SP), when it was still being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies.

Economic reasons such as socio-cultural, including religious, also make it difficult for this model to arrive here. In the United States, for example, the service costs at least US$ 7,000, a high price compared to other options. In the religious field, the New York Catholic Assemblya group that represents bishops in the state, has spoken out against the law, calling the method of burial “inappropriate.”

Body is subjected to high temperatures

Continues after advertising

But the professor believes that there may be a change in habits. “With the climate emergency, these customs tend to change, as it happened with recycling, which was not part of our culture 15 years ago. Gradually, people understand the importance of taking care of our planet. Sooner or later this will change, ”he says. “When cremation was introduced, the practice was not very accepted by society, for example”, he compares.

Another still unclear issue is the possibility of disease transmission through the material generated in composting. According to Recompose, most viruses are eliminated during the process, due to the high temperatures to which the body is subjected. However, people who died from Ebola and tuberculosis cannot undergo the procedure, for example.