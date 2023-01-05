HyperX announces new ultralight mice and controller for Xbox

During CES 2023, the HyperX announced news in the portfolio of gamer peripherals for this year. The company unveiled its first officially licensed Xbox controller, as well as two new mice aimed at the most demanding gamer audience.

gladiate clutch

The HyperX Clutch Gladiate control, according to the company, aims to provide extreme comfort and maximum precision for prolonged gameplay sessions. The model has double trigger locks, and reprogrammable rear buttons, which match well with more diverse game styles.

Furthermore, the Clutch features dual motors for vibration and increased user feedback. The construction features textured handles for a firmer grip, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pulsefire Rod 2

The other great attraction of the red company is the Pulsefire Haste 2 line of mice. The main differential of Haste 2 is the weight of only 53g, ideal for gamers who prefer lighter peripherals. However, the construction maintains the tradition of hexagonal design, the famous honeycombs, which may not be to everyone’s taste.

The sensor is in charge of HyperX 26K, DPI of up to 26,000, in addition to durable switches that support up to 100 million clicks. Standard Pole 2 has a Teflon PTFE-coated handle to minimize surface friction and features customizable RGB lighting.

On the other hand, the Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless is essentially the same mouse, however, it has a wireless connection. It is possible to use the peripheral both via Bluetooth connection and through the 2.4 Ghz frequency. The model is slightly heavier, with 64g, but it has a battery with autonomy of up to 100 hours on a single charge.

Lastly, HyperX will be releasing a custom 3D-printed keycap design called the HX3D. The material is made of recycled and eco-friendly nylon powder. Key customization will start with the Cozy Cats line of kittens, but will be expanded with collaborations between brands, artists, personalities, influencers, etc.

HyperX/disclosure