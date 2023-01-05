“I run the risk of emotional relapses…”

The wake of the eternal king of football took place earlier this week and was marked by the absence of big names in the sport

The world has not yet digested the death of the eternal King of Football Skin. Earlier this week, the long-awaited wake of the icon took place and what has drawn the attention of the press is the absence of big names in Brazilian sport. walter Big house is one of the personalities that was not at the event.

In an interview with SportBuzz, the former player explained why he took the decision not to attend the funeral and explained that it is a measure of safetysince even free of drugs, he still cannot have major emotional relapses that can generate possible failures in independence from substances.

“Everyone knows I’m a drug addict, I was hospitalized for a year; I’m fine, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I’m far from drugs, but I have some rules that I have to work with so that I keep myself (well). I am not at risk for drug relapses, but I am at risk for emotional relapses. In the treatment I have today, I use antidepressant, anxiolytic, antipsychotic and mood stabilizer: all this so that I don’t have an emotional fall. I was frozen for a long time on drugs, and when I came back clean and started to see life for what it is, the emotions started to hit really hard.“, he said.

Subsequently, he completed his decision. “And I didn’t go to the funeral Skin exactly why. I didn’t see my father in the coffin, who died in 2020, I didn’t see my mother, I didn’t see Sócrates. The last person was Marcelo Fromer (Brazilian musician) back in 2001, but I didn’t see much either. With the death of Gal (Costa) I cried a lot, with Jô (Soares), Rolando Boldrin, Isabel (Salgado)… and then Pelé came. It is not a justification (the absence at the funeral), it is a reality of the facts. And I take care of it exactly so as not to have emotional fall“.