“I think it’s absurd, it shouldn’t be like that”; Mauro Cezar brings ‘bomb’ over Corinthians and Flamengo

There is no doubt that the Corinthians promises to fight again for the titles in 2023, just as he did in 2022, where he was in the “almost”, guaranteeing the vice of the Copa do Brasil. The team will now be commanded by Fernando Lázaro, since, in a very controversial way, Victor Pereira “abandoned ship” making excuses on his departure.

This issue has even been one of the most talked about in Brazil in recent times, returning to the spotlight during the Portuguese presentation at Flamengo. When talking about Timão’s backstage and also about this Portuguese issue, Mauro Cezar Pereira was again quite controversial in a statement given on the Bate Pronto programfrom Jovem Pan:

“You see Corinthians with a high debt, plus the debt of the stadium, and this is the most important point that the fans should demand from the managers: Corinthians cannot compete with Flamengo. And Vítor Pereira is a thermometer of this, because you can see the difference in the guy’s position. Forget about the surplus, think about the personal side and the guy thinking about him”began the journalist, who did not stop there:

“It is inappropriate for Corinthians to collect half, for example, of what Flamengo collects in the year. The right thing would be for the two to be fighting, head to head, with Palmeiras too, which has good management, the 3 there fighting, that would be normal (…). Corinthians has a management that only indebted the Club, but the discussion is Vítor Pereira. Do you know what that turns into? A huge smokescreen”added the communicator.

“There is a reality shock there, which I think is a key point and even provokes some untimely reactions from some segments of the media: Corinthians cannot compete with Flamengo today. I think this is absurd, I think it shouldn’t be like that. And you won’t compete if you don’t stop, think and reorganize“concluded Mauro.