“If he does that, it will cost…”; Luis Suárez has curiosity revealed in the contract and each goal can be worth ‘truck money’

Luis Suárez’s arrival at Grêmio involves a lot. The 35-year-old Uruguayan landed in Porto Alegre at the base of the Grêmio fans’ party and lives the expectation of being the top scorer of the Club in the current season. With an eye on the coming years, the striker even believes in the possibility of lifting the Conmebol Libertadores trophy in 2024.

Suárez will receive a hefty sum to play in the south of Brazil. The veteran’s salaries reach around R$ 23.7 million per season, something around R$ 1.9 million in the month. This amount will be paid by the butler and some of the team’s partners, who will be responsible for 30% of the figures mentioned.

Luisito sum 88 goals in the last five games of his career, including Nacional, Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona, ​​both with two seasons in each, with an average of 17.6 per appointment played in recent years; he also dished out 26 assists. In total, ‘El Pistolero’ played around 184 games.

If he does that – the average of goals -, at the very least, each ball in the net will cost Grêmio something around R$740,000, considering what will fall from PIX to Luis Suárez over the course of an entire year. In the last stages of his career as a player, he scored the fewest goals at Nacional, with eight in 16 appearances. At Barcelona, ​​in the 2018/19 season, the former Liverpool player scored 25 goals in 49 duels.