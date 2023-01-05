important permanence, definitive departures and losses in the base

During the last few days, Corinthians continued to move in the ball market. Last Wednesday, Timão confirmed Maycon’s stay for another year, but, on the other hand, saw Raul Gustavo leave the club to reinforce Bahia. Still on the same day, the alvinegra team saw Janderson leave the club for good and settle with Ceará.

The week continued with other player departures to other clubs. The players, Robson Bambu and Fessin, who ended their contracts at the end of 2022, agreed to go to new clubs. The defender ended up being announced by Vasco and the midfielder was confirmed at Busan Ipark, in South Korea.

Timão still moved, making the loan of Eduardo Tanque, who spent 2022 in Coritiba and will now defend Camboriú – SC. For women, Corinthians had two casualties in its base category. The first was that of Daise Santos, who said goodbye to the club and did not reveal his destination. The second ended up being Áhlice Guedes, a great promise from Terrão, who was announced by Internacional’s professional team.

arrivals

stays

Departures

The first confirmed departure was that of coach Vítor Pereira, who decided not to renew with Timão, citing health problems in his family. Shortly after, the coach signed an agreement with Flamengo.

Cantillo midfielder may leave Corinthians, as he received polls and saw the Parque São Jorge club define values ​​for which it would agree to negotiate the athlete.

Defender Léo Santos may also be leaving Timão. Out of the club’s plans, he must be loaned to Ferroviária.

Striker Matheus Davó may remain on loan. That’s because he aroused Cruzeiro’s interest.

Jonathan Cafú also does not return to Corinthians. The athlete had his loan extended with Cuiabá.

Midfielder Mateus Vital will also not defend Corinthians in 2023. Next season, he will play for Cruzeiro.

Another loanee was goalkeeper Alan Gobetti. The young man will defend Inter de Limeira during Paulista.

Midfielder Ramiro is also no longer part of the Corinthians team of athletes. With his contract ended, he arranged his transfer to Cruzeiro.

Corinthians completed the transfer of lateral Lucas Piton to Vasco.

Another who is close to transferring to Vasco is goalkeeper Ivan, who should not be bought by Zenit, where he is currently.

Defender Raul Gustavo was released to undergo medical examinations in Bahia.

In the same position, the young Robert Renan entered the sights of English football and received a millionaire proposal. The defender, however, can also be involved in the negotiation for Yuri Alberto.

Midfielder Du Queiroz is part of Corinthians’ plans for next season. Despite this, plans may change, as the Corinthians player may be involved in the negotiation for Yuri Alberto.

Corinthians agreed to loan the athletes: Kevin Emel goes to Novo Hamburgo-RS; Nathan Palafoz will play for Nova Iguaçu-RJ; and Gabriel Araújo will go to Bangu-RJ. They will remain in these clubs for the dispute of the respective state. Athlete Alan Ferreira will play for Oeste-SP on loan until the end of his contract with Corinthians, in July 2023.

Defender Léo Santos was loaned to Ferroviária to compete in the Paulista Championship.

Striker Janderson negotiates with Ceará for a loan period.

Right-back Matheus Alexandre is close to signing with Cuiabá for three years.

Defender Raul Gustavo was announced by Bahia, on loan for a season and with an option to buy at the end of the bond.

Striker Janderson was announced by Ceará as a new reinforcer and left Corinthians permanently.

Midfielder Fessin signed with Busan Ipark, from South Korea, and left Corinthians permanently.

Defender Robson Bambu did not renew his contract with Corinthians and was announced as a reinforcement for Vasco.

Striker Eduardo Tanque, who defended Coritiba in 2022, was loaned and will now play for Camboriú-SC.

arrivals

Corinthians announced its first signing for 2023. It is Isabela, who was at Internacional.

In addition to her, the club announced the arrival of striker Carol Nogueira, who came from São Paulo.

Timão announced the hiring of right-back Carol Tavares, who defended Ferroviária in 2022 and terminated her contract early to wear the alvinegras colors.

Corinthians announced the permanent signing of midfielder Duda Sampaio, from Internacional.

Corinthians announced the signing of midfielder Fernanda, formerly of Santos.

Timão forwarded the hiring of midfielder Duda Santos, a former Palmeiras player.

Corinthians is close to hiring goalkeeper Mary Camilo, who defended Botafogo in 2022.

For the base categories, Corinthians agreed to hire one of the great promises of the sport, striker Jhonson.

The alvinegro squad gained yet another reinforcement for 2023. Midfielder Ju Ferreira was announced by Corinthians on the last day of 2022.

stays

Corinthians opened the renewal season by extending the bond of three athletes at once: Tarciane, Grazi and Jheniffer.

The Parque São Jorge team also announced the permanence of coach Arthur Elias.

Another “fico” was that of left-back Yasmim, whose renewal was announced on social networks.

On the coaching staff, another important name remains at the club: goalkeeper coach Edson.

Departures

arrivals

stays

Departures

arrivals

stays

Departures

