In a controlled game, Palmeiras beats Juazeirense for their debut in the Copinha

Palmeiras beat Juazeirense-BA 2-0 in their debut for the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. With goals scored by Pedro Lima and Ruan Ribeiro, in the 11th and 19th minutes of the first half, the current champions of the competition took advantage of the result to control the game and rotate their squad.

The curious fact is that the match was delayed by about 20 minutes after a power outage at the Anísio Haddad stadium, in São José do Rio Preto-SP. Thus, the match that should have started at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), started only at 7:50 pm.

Palmeiras’ next match in Copinha is scheduled for the 6th, Friday, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), against América-SP, who lost the opening match. Juazeirense-BA, in turn, returns to the field at 5:15 pm (Brasília time), on the same day 6, against Rio Preto, who won the first match by 1 to 0.

GREEN IS IMPOSED AT THE BEGINNING

Justifying their favoritism, the current Cup champions tried to control the match through possession from the beginning. Exploring the individual plays of their wingers, Luís Guilherme on the right side and Kevin on the left side, Palmeiras took danger through crosses from the bottom line.

PEDRO LIMA OPENS THE SCOREBOARD

And it was with the moves by the sides that Alviverde opened the scoring: in the 11th minute, Luís Guilherme passed two on the right side of the attack and crossed, with his left leg, towards the goal for Pedro Lima to deflect.

PENALTY FOR PALMEIRAS

With an advantage on the scoreboard, Palmeiras continued to control ball possession, although the tall grass hampered the speed of ball circulation. Even so, Palmeiras managed to reach the Juazeirense area. In one of these moves, defender Henri made a pass that found David Kauã on the inside. In the individual play, David suffered a charge from the back and the referee called a penalty. Ruan Ribeiro hit the goalkeeper’s right corner hard and increased the score.

JUAZEIRENSE SCARE

At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, the Bahian team left more for the game. Palmeiras defenders went hunting all the time and left spaces behind them. In one of these moments, in the 21st minute of the first stage, Diego Costa suffered a ‘foot braid’ from Léo, the Palmeiras midfielder. Referee Ronald Araujo signaled the maximum penalty. With a short break, Diego himself took the shot, weakly in the left corner, in the hands of goalkeeper Aranha.

DEFENSE OF VINNICIUS

The two teams came back for the second half with the same teams, but the coaches started to make their changes after 12 minutes. With the changes, the teams were becoming disfigured and the pace of the match dropped. Even so, Luis Guilherme had a very clear chance, saved by goalkeeper Vinnicius, in the 14th minute, after a wrong shot by the opponent’s defense.

PREMIERE OF ‘MESSINHO’

One of Verdão’s great promises for next season, striker Estevão, known as ‘Messinho’, entered the field at 34 of the second half. With approximately 15 minutes on the field, the jewel took the opportunity to trap the ball and try some individual plays, but the slow pace of the match and the tall grass did not favor its performance.

DATASHEET

PALMEIRAS 2×0 JUAZEIRENSE-BA

Date and time: January 3, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Stadium: Anísio Haddad, in São José do Rio Preto (SP)

Referee: Ronald Horns Araujo

Assistants: Ricardo Luis Buzzi and João Messias da Silveira

Video Assistant: Claudio Roberto da Costa

Yellow Cards: Vitor André (21’/T2) and Estevão (45’/T2) for Palmeiras / Peterson (35’/T1), Emerson (08’/T2), Léo Bahia (24’/T2), Lucas Serravale (36′ /2ºT) and Thiago Rafael (47’/2ºT) for Juazeirense

Red Cards: there was not

Goals: Pedro Lima, 11’/T1 (1-0) / Ruan Ribeiro, 19’/T1 (2-0) /

PALMEIRAS (Coach: Paulo Victor Gomes)

Spider; Gilberto (Estevão 34’/T2), Henri, Talisca, Ian; Léo (Vitor André 12’/T2), Pedro Lima, Luís Guilherme (Wendell 19’/T2); David Kauã (Patrick 34’/T2), Ruan Ribeiro (Edney 12’/T2) and Kevin (Kauan Santos 19’/2T)

JUAZEIRENSE (Coach: Rodrigo Guimarães)

Vinnicius; Jô (Marcel 26’/T2), Diego Mota, Peterson, Pablo (Shrimp 12’/T2); Emerson (Marlon 32’/T2), Léo Bahia, Ramón (João Luiz 32’/T2), Thiago Raphael; Diego Costa (Lucas Serravale 26’/T2) and Thiago Henrique (Dieguinho 12’/T2)