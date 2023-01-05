Incredible video brings the Scarlet Witch back to life in Doctor Strange 2

Introduced to cinema through the work of actress Elizabeth Olsen, it didn’t take long for the Scarlet Witch would go on to become one of the most popular female superheroes in all of pop culture.

First seen in Avengers: Age of Ultronthe character’s popularity grew with each new film, but reached its peak in the miniseries produced for Disney+: WandaVisionwhich even resulted in nominations for both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Already this year the Scarlet Witch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa film that brought the character as the main villain and, apparently, dying at the end after sacrificing herself to destroy the darkhold in all realities.

Since then, Marvel Studios has yet to announce the character’s involvement with any other projects, really hinting that she’s gone. At least for now, as not many things are final in the MCU.

But a video made by Toto Cinema imagines an alternate ending for Doctor Strange 2, almost a kind of post-credits scene, bringing the longed-for return of the Scarlet Witch right there among the ruins of Castle Darkhold. Check out:

Would you have liked to see something like that in the movie?

MORE ABOUT THE SCARLET SORCERER

The last participation of the character was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as his directing replacement! The script was on account of Michael Waldron, who shone in the series of Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the perilous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And a bomb: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!