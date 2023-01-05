Indiscipline weighs, Barbieri does not hold back and Vasco negotiates young abroad: “There is no more climate”

With the end of the season happy after the victory over Ituano in the last round of Série B, which was worth access to the last possible position, Vasco secured its place back in the first division of Brazilian football. Now, the team from Rio de Janeiro can have more peace of mind to focus their attention on planning for 2023 in the elite of the Brazilian Championship, and reinforcements become a subject behind the scenes.

In addition to the name of the coach to command the Vasco team in the Brasileirão next year, which was closed with the hiring of Maurício Barbieri, the backstage of Gigante da Colina is still busy with regard to new reinforcements. However, the departures also became a subject, and a name “popped” backstage recently: Carlos Palacios.

The young Chilean has not established himself at the club and, according to Globo Esporte, is leaving for Colo-Colo, in his native country. Negotiations are at an advanced stage and the midfielder should already travel this week to sign the agreement. The interest is old, and the player’s recent cases of indiscipline have increased Vasco’s initiative to negotiate him.

At the beginning of 2022, Vasco disbursed around 1.5 million dollars, approximately R$ 8 million, to hire him from Internacional and, according to GE, he wants to recover what he spent. On the other hand, Cruz-Maltino understands that there is no climate for Palacios to continue at the Club. At the end of December, he missed a training session and was late for another, and the charge over the fact made their relationship even worse.