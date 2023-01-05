Invisible Man 2 gets update from Blumhouse Head and James Wan Blessing

Nearly three years after The Invisible Man was released, the status of Invisible Man 2 gets an update from Blumhouse’s head and it could involve James Wan.

In the nearly three years since the first film’s release, there has still been no official announcement that invisible man 2 is happening. Audiences have been waiting for answers about the franchise’s potential, and now producer Jason Blum has provided an update. During an interview with THR to promote the upcoming 2023 sci-fi film M3GANhe was asked who is to blame for not Invisible Man sequel announcement. Blum has admitted that he’s responsible and hopes to do it one day, and James Wan is happy to help make it happen. invisible man 2 the reality.

Blum: Well, that’s a great question. (Laughter.) I think we generally hold myself accountable, but I hope that if our dreams come true and our two companies work together, maybe James will help me solve this problem. Wan: I would be more than happy.

Everything we know about Invisible Man 2

As Blumhouse has not announced any plans to invisible man 2, it’s still likely that a potential sequel will take some time to get off the ground. Original star Elisabeth Moss has spoken about her desire to make the sequel in early 2022, noting that the quality must be high for everyone to return, as they don’t have “no intention of just deciphering something else.” Leigh Whannell has spent the last few years focusing on other projects instead of writing the Invisible Man sequel script and do other pre-production planning.

The most recently invisible man 2 update from Jason Blum and James Wan can help change that. James Wan and Leigh Whannell are very close real-life friends and frequent collaborators. They launched the sawing franchise together in 2004 and then created another successful universe with Insidious. Now that James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse are nearing a merger, Wan will have the ability to help propel invisible man 2 front. This could include writing the script with Leigh Whannell or simply crafting the key concept and convincing Whannell to return as director.

James Wan’s interest in working at Invisible Man franchise is a good sign that a sequel is to come. The potential sequel is set up directly in The invisible man‘s ending after Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia takes the invisible suit after killing her ex. While she seems to get away with the murder, the sequel could put Cecilia on the run as the authorities pursue her for Adrian’s death. That would apparently invisible man 2 more than one Invisible Woman movie if that happens.

